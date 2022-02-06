Eagle defeats Mars over the finish

Eagle He suffered too much but got the result. It was Edgar Medrano the one who scored in the last minute in a match in which there were 3 penalties and that in the end earned the locals a long-suffering victory over a Mars fighter, who was close to adding.

The feathered ones were superior, yes, but they did not materialize that superiority on the scoreboard and ended up asking for the time in a match marked by arbitration decisions. Finally Burbano and Medrano gave the local victory suffered.

Águila has shown to be solid in defense but also to be successful in attack. Burbano, Medrano and Santamaría have had a punch and Alberto Castillo’s team has taken advantage of the moment of their gunners, which as the DT mentioned, they should take advantage of at this start of the championship.

Marte is a more seasoned team. The people from the capital have shown a more offensive game together with which they try to turn to find goals and also press on the mark and the system has worked for them.

The feathered ones were the first to warn after a shot by Yan Maciel in 5 minutes that Éver Coto deflected with his eyes because the ball passed near the bottom post. Although Marte tried to impose his game at the start, the success in the transition of the pass made it difficult for them and left them without possession of the ball.

Medrano was the one who lifted the migueleños from the stands. The coffee grower was the one who pulled the strings of the attack and hid the ball, filigree after filigree, to the delight of the fans, but the goal was slow in coming. The local put together their possessions well but could not find the last pass with Burbano waiting for balls in the area.

But the local could not find the formula. At 28 ‘he had the clearest after a foul in the area on Kevin Santamaría but Fabricio Alfaro missed the charge for Coto’s save.

Marte tried to do damage especially on the left wing. Kevin Oviedo was the one who faced the most but Enrique Rivas could not find the striker who managed to beat the pair of feathered central defenders.

The goal was already a matter of time and it reached 40′. A recovery by Gerson Mayén ended in a through pass from the right to Marlon Trejo and the winger crossed Parva Burbano, who beat the defense. Colombian goal and 1-0.

LIQUID

After the break, the Eagle seemed to have all the elements in his favor. Those of the ‘Chochera’ managed the first half in their favor against a team from Mars without direction after the expulsion of Nelson Ancheta but it was the opposite.

Mars if turned to find the tie. The entry of Luis Cuesta gave the visitor more options in the aerial game. Castillo was not confirmed with what he saw and had to make changes.

Jairo Henríquez was the offensive bet of the Chochera. But it wasn’t enough because the defensive mistakes made by the locals and the Martians took advantage at 61′ of the foul in the area for Andrés Quejada to score.

Águila lost his midfield. Yan Maciel was not successful in recovering the ball, as was Gerson Mayén, who was wrong in the passes that Marte took advantage of.

Águila came to attack with up to five men, overtaking the wings and with Medrano and now Jairo as point attackers to try to disarm the solid Martian defense, which was content with the point and closed ranks.

But towards the end, the referee whistled for a non-existent hand in the area that gave one more penalty that this time Medrano made effective. Águila suffers but gets another victory and remains firm in the lead.