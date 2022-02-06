Eduin Caz: how much does each piece of the clothing collection launched by the Grupo Firme singer cost | Pavi Italy | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Eduin Caz has garnered great musical success and notable popularity along with the Firm Group, so he is one of the people with the largest number of followers in the country, becoming an opportunity to continue generating more money and not settle for a single activity in his day to day.

MORE INFORMATION: Eduin Caz was upset at a press conference because they asked him about his lover

The 27-year-old singer decided not only to devote his efforts to music-related topics and further expanded his vision. This is how he came to the textile industry and, together with a fashion brand, designed a series of clothing products for men, women and children, which are entering the taste of the people.

“How cool” is the name of the second clothing collection designed by the singer of the Firm Group, which can be purchased through the Pavi Italy website, where you can very easily find a section with everything you need to learn about the garments and purchase them.

MORE INFORMATION: What exactly happened to Eduin Caz in the Culiacán accident?

The Mexican singer has also ventured into the textile environment with the sale of products from his own collection. (Photo: Eduin Caz/Instagram)

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO DRESS IN EDUIN CAZ’S CLOTHING?

By entering the official sales site of the collection of Eduin Caz You can find four different sections in which the products are located, as well as the prices. That is why we will now present the cost of everything designed by the Mexican artist.

In addition, we will be able to notice that the models of all the clothes are the singer himself along with his son and wife, leaving a message of family union between them.

MORE INFORMATION: When Pepe Garza said that Grupo Firme was just another band from the crowd

Women’s clothing

Eduin Caz offers women’s clothing in his personal collection through four t-shirts, which cost between 1,690 and 1,695 Mexican pesos.

There are four women’s t-shirts in the Eduin Caz collection.

Men’s and children’s clothing

For this type of public, there is a greater variety of clothing to choose from, including t-shirts, polo shirts and shirts. Their prices are also different and range from 1,490 to 3,590 pesos.

MORE INFORMATION: “Tell your pride”, the new song from the band of Eduin Caz and ‘El Yaki’

On the Pavi Italy website you can find a large number of products for men and children.

Hats

Eduin Caz designed eight types of caps to put on sale with black as the main protagonist and all of them cost 1995 pesos.

In the section of caps there are 8 different garments.

HOW MUCH DOES THE FIRM GROUP EARN PER TOUR?

As a result of its success, Grupo Firme has appeared in the Top 10 of the best paid groups in Pollstar magazine. This is one of the world’s leading trade publications for the concert and live music industry, as well as one of the most successful international consultancies in this field.

In its most recent evaluation of the music industry, Pollstar revealed that Billy Joel, Bruno Mars and Grupo Firme are the artists with the highest income in 2021 in the United States, according to information from Bandamax.

Specifically, it was revealed that the “Firm Group” has an estimated income of 3 million dollars per tour, ranking third on this list.

MORE INFORMATION: Grupo Firme, Banda MS, Natanael Cano and Karol G will be at Coachella 2022

THE MOST LISTENED SONG OF THE FIRM GROUP

One of the most listened successes of Grupo Firme is the song “I no longer come back to you” along with Lenin Ramírez, which has more than 484 million views on the streaming platform. Youtube.