Elizabeth Gutiérrez breaks the silence and talks about her separation from William Levy

It is no secret to anyone that William Levy’s love life has always had to bear the infidelities that the Cuban actor has starred in, since in each of his projects he was romantically related to his co-stars.

From Maite Perroni, Jacqueline Bracamontes and even Ximena Navarrete, were some of the celebrities who could not resist the temptation and fell for the charms of the protagonist of “Coffee with the aroma of a woman”.

Related news

Such romances crossed the screens and came to light, calling into question the relationship with his wife and mother of his children, Elizabeth Gutiérrez, but on more than one occasion they showed that their love was much stronger.

And it is that the couple was married for 19 years, and their love was reflected with the birth of their two children: in 2006 their first child, Christopher, was born, and in 2010, Kailey.

The couple met in 2002, when they were both part of the reality show ‘Protagonistas de telenovela’, where love immediately became present and since then they have been together.

However, the couple’s relationship has gone through a series of separations that in the end ends with the return and the attempt of both to rescue their family.

But everything seems to indicate that this separation is going to be definitive, because a couple of weeks ago the Cuban shared through his social networks that he had separated from the also actress.

“We want to let you know that after some thought we have decided to end our relationship. But we will continue to be the beautiful family we are and the best parents to our children. That will never change.”

Since then, Gutiérrez had kept silent and had not commented on it, since he had only limited himself to sharing that he was ready for “a new chapter” in his life.

‘I don’t have the need to tie up a man’, Elizabeth Gutiérrez

It is worth mentioning that on more than one occasion, the actress has tried to stay out of the comments of third parties, but now she has decided to break the silence and speak for the first time about her relationship with the Cuban heartthrob.

The 42-year-old American actress decided to open her heart in an interview with Erika de la Vega for the podcast “In Self Defense”, where she was questioned about the rumors that have flooded her marriage for 19 years.

Gutiérrez spoke in particular of the book launched by actress Jacqueline Bracamontes, “La catwalk of my life: Back, nor to take flight!”, where he spoke of the relationship he had with William Levy while they starred in “Sortilegio” in 2009.

At that time, the Jalisco woman implied that Gutiérrez got pregnant on purpose to keep the soap opera heartthrob in her lake, but she herself has had the opportunity to clarify the situation.

Like a true queen, the star gave a ‘white glove’ slap in the face to her ex-husband and to those who have dared to point fingers at her and her family.

“…For me it’s like a lack of respect for both families, because why tell something like that… thank God I don’t have the need to tie up a man,” he said.

Follow the USA Herald in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE