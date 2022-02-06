Elizabeth Gutiérrez ensures Jacky Bracamontes did the good | Instagram

After years of rumors of infidelity, the wife of soap opera heartthrob William Levy has decided to break the silence and talk about some issues that affected their marriage; among them, the actress Jacky Bracamontes.

Elizabeth Gutierrez He spoke like few times about his relationship with William Levy, this on Érika Vega’s “In Self-Defense” podcast, where he was questioned about the relationship that the actor had with the beautiful former beauty queen.

And it is that the rumors that for years were around the leading couple of Sortilegio, were confirmed years later by the same actress Jaqueline Bracamontes in her book “Catwalk of my life”.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez considered it in very bad taste to reveal this situation years after what happened, when she assures that it was no longer necessary to do so and even more so because she assured that Jacky posed as a victim when she was not and was the lover.

For me it is a lack of respect for both families because why tell something like that. And I also think that if you are capable of thinking about it, it is because you are capable of doing it, said Gutiérrez.

The beautiful actress wife of William Levy He recalled the words of the television host who also assured that Levy was separated from Elizabeth Gutiérrez; however, that he would have terminated their relationship after learning that the actor’s wife was pregnant with her second child, implying that she did it to keep him.

In this regard, Gutiérrez was not silent either, indicating that she only has two children, while Bracamontes had many, indicating that whoever wants to retain a man with children is actually another person.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez also confessed that she felt extremely disappointed in Jacky Bracamontes whom she indicated she admired, because she thought she was a beautiful, talented and good woman, but indicated that in the end it was not so.