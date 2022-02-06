Elizabeth II wants to be called “queen consort”

Elizabeth II calls for the Duchess of Cornwall to be called Queen Consort 0:40

(CNN) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II used the historic milestone of her Platinum Jubilee to redefine the future of the monarchy, calling for the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Camilla when Charles becomes king.

When Charles married Camilla in 2005, the couple announced that she intended to be known as the “princess consort” despite being entitled to the title of queen. It was seen as an acknowledgment of sensitivities around a title that was intended for Charles’s first wife, Diana.

It’s the same reason Camilla doesn’t use the title Princess of Wales.

Anecdotes with Mari: Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate 70 years on the throne 2:10

The queen would be expected to consult her direct heirs, Charles and William, before making such an important announcement about the titles, suggesting that they were both in agreement and felt that the British public is ready to accept Camilla as queen.

The 95-year-old monarch set out her vision of the institution’s transition in an extraordinary message published on the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all of you for your support. I am forever grateful and humbled by the loyalty and affection you continue to show me,” the queen said.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Carlos becomes king, I know that they will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that they have given me, and it is my sincere wish that when that time comes May Camilla be known as queen consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

It is a very significant intervention of the monarch, who is the only person who can define the royal titles.

Camilla became something of a public outcast following the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s union in the mid-’90s.

Diana had blamed Camilla for ruining her marriage, saying in a 1995 television interview, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” A year earlier, Carlos also appeared on television and confessed his infidelity, but maintained that he had only been unfaithful to him once his marriage collapsed.

Positive public sentiment for the Princess of Wales was further cemented when she was killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

In the intervening years, Camilla withdrew from the public eye, quietly supporting Carlos from a distance.

But with the passage of time, sentiment towards the Duchess of Cornwall has softened. And the queen’s moves to future-proof the monarchy reflect that Camilla is no longer seen as the royal mistress but as a central figure in “the firm.”

Elizabeth ascended the throne on February 6, 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI, at the age of 56.

Throughout her reign, Elizabeth has often used iconic moments to reaffirm her devotion to her duties, and she did so once again in her message on Saturday, even as she approaches her 96th birthday.

“As we commemorate this anniversary, I am pleased to renew to you the promise I made in 1947 that my life will always be dedicated to your service,” he said.

The queen also expressed “a sense of hope and optimism” for the coming year, before expressing her thanks to her family for their support and paying tribute to her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

“I was fortunate to have in Prince Philip a partner willing to play the role of consort and selflessly make the sacrifices that go along with it. It’s a role I saw my own mother play during my father’s reign,” she shared.

The monarch ended her message by reaffirming that she hoped to “continue to serve you with all my heart” and shared her hope that her jubilee would provide an opportunity for people to come together after the hardships of recent years.