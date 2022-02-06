Epic moment in the African Cup final! Salah ‘advises’ his goalkeeper where Mané would take his penalty and the Senegalese misses it

2022-02-06

The historic battle for African Cup of Nations started with everything. The duel between the friends and teammates of Liverpool, Sadio Mane Y Mohammed Salah, left a moment to frame in the opening of the final.

Just after minute 3 of the match between Senegal and Egypt to define the champion of the African continent, a penalty was given in favor of the Lions.

The launch would be executed by its star Mane, but before, the Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed Abu Gabal, would be advised by Salah, who knows the Senegalese ’10’ well, in order to try to decipher where he would launch the maximum penalty.