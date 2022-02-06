Epic moment in the African Cup final! Salah ‘advises’ his goalkeeper where Mané would take his penalty and the Senegalese misses it

2022-02-06
The historic battle for African Cup of Nations started with everything. The duel between the friends and teammates of Liverpool, Sadio Mane Y Mohammed Salah, left a moment to frame in the opening of the final.
Just after minute 3 of the match between Senegal and Egypt to define the champion of the African continent, a penalty was given in favor of the Lions.
The launch would be executed by its star Mane, but before, the Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed Abu Gabal, would be advised by Salah, who knows the Senegalese ’10’ well, in order to try to decipher where he would launch the maximum penalty.
Salah went to his keeper to rat out sound, who, given what was happening, intruded on the conversation between his friend and his goalkeeper, pointing to the place where he would “shoot” the foul from eleven steps, trying to mislead them.
Mane pointed out that he would do it to his right (goalkeeper’s left), but apparently his attempt to distract did not have an effect, since he ended up missing the penalty by executing it hard in the middle where the goalkeeper Abou Gabal He didn’t move after following Salah’s direction.
Both footballers in moments of tension in Liverpool have decided to launch the penalty shots in this direction. He cheated Salah your friend with whom you share a dressing room since the summer of 2017?
The truth is that the ’10’ of Senegal Y Egypt they are very close, but this Sunday at the Paul Biya Stadium in Cameroon they are mortal enemies seeking the same goal: continental glory with their national team.