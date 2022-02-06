https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220205/trading-expert-reveals-when-is-the-ideal-time-to-buy-bitcoin-1121231361.html
Expert in ‘trading’ reveals when is the ideal time to buy bitcoin
According to Peter Brandt, one of the most experienced traditional market traders to have been involved in crypto assets, there are unmistakable signs that show the exact time to buy bitcoin. Brandt mentioned that many of the enthusiasts who preached that bitcoin would go all the way moon, they are now arguing that the price will go further down, even cross the $30,000 mark.”I find it fascinating that many (not all) of those who used laser eyes on social media in March or April and predicted a Bitcoin rally in November, now they are forecasting it to go above the $30,000 level,” the analyst wrote on his Twitter account. However, the experienced trader warned that “when bulls are wearing laser eyes, it is time to sell. When bulls turn in bears, it’s time to buy.”How to buyCurrently there are several platforms that facilitate the purchase of bitcoin and other cryptoactives and that have convenient payment gateways. One of the best known is Binance, but there are others that operate and have gained popularity in recent years. For this, the only thing that is needed in most cases is to have a credit or debit card. All experts agree that each person should do their own market research before investing their money and that you should never invest more than you can afford to lose.
How to buy
Currently there are several platforms that facilitate the purchase of bitcoin and other cryptoactives and that have convenient payment gateways. One of the best known is Binance, but there are others that operate and have gained popularity in recent years.
For this, the only thing that is needed in most cases is to have a credit or debit card. All experts agree that each person should do their own market research before investing their money and that you should never invest more than you can afford to lose.
