Expert in ‘trading’ reveals when is the ideal time to buy bitcoin

I find it fascinating that many (not all) on social media who wore laser eyes in Mar/Apr and predicted a rocket shot 🚀for $BTC in Nov now are predicting that the $30k level will be violated

When bulls wear laser eyes — time to SELL

When bulls become bears — time to BUY???? pic.twitter.com/ytchaFLDfN

— Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) January 30, 2022