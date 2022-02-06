Experts estimate costs of a potential invasion of Russia: 50 thousand dead civilians

Given the strong tensions between Russia Y Ukraine experts estimate that an invasion would kill up to 50 thousand civilians in just two days, in addition to unleashing a humanitarian crisis with up to 5 million refugees, according to US military and intelligence assessments.

According to an article in the Washington Post, the growing concerns arise after the bombers registered on the border with Ukraine, as well as the arrival of 62 thousand Russian troops backed by tens of thousands of additional personnel to provide logistical, air and medical support for a possible assault.

Faced with the facts, US officials, initially skeptical, appear to have changed their minds as the troop buildup continues, a congressional aide said.

“Our concern would be that they don’t station battlegroups … on another country’s border twice and do nothing,” a European official said, referring to an earlier buildup last year. “I think that’s the real fear I have. [Putin] now he put them all out there. If he does nothing again… what does that say to the international community at large about the might of Russia?”

So far the president Vladimir Putin met with the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, at the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, where both321| leaders issued a statement affirming their mutual grievances about the US-led international order, from the expansion of the NATO to security alliances in the Asia-Pacific region. While the United States and its allies have threatened harsh sanctions that could cripple Russia’s oil and gas exports, among other things, Moscow and Beijing have agreed on new energy cooperation via a Russian gas pipeline to China.

