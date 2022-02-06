Fans stop Rayados truck and demand Aguirre get off to give explanations

Monterrey fans asked that “Vasco” give them his face and an explanation after the defeat they suffered on Saturday

amateurs of Monterey exploded in Abu Dhabi after the defeat of the Monterrey team at the hands of Al-Ahly of Egypt in the Club World Cupand it is that this Sunday they stopped the truck of scratched is they tried to confront Javier Aguirreteam helmsman.

Fans stopped the Rayados truck and asked Aguirre to get out.

A group of less than 10 followers intercepted the passing of the bus, stood in front of it and asked that “Vasco” give them a face and an explanation after the defeat they suffered on Saturday.

“Go down easy, Aguirre. Tomorrow we will be more”, launched one of the followers. Meanwhile, the rest did not stop shouting profanities and demanded explanations due to the bad games that one of the teams with the greatest economic power in the league has given. MX League.

In the same way, the security body that escorted the bus intervened and was able to open the way for them so that the incident would not escalate. At the moment, it is unknown if the followers of scratched they will make some stronger protest before the team.

While, Monterey He has not spoken out about the behavior of his amateurswho days before the debut of his team, also had a fight in a nightclub in the city.

In pictures of Multimedia Sportsthe facts were appreciated and in the end no arrests were reported due to the confrontation of the Monterrey followers.