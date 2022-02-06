Ford plans to suspend or reduce production at eight of its factories due to global chip shortages

The measure, which will begin to apply from February 7, affects factories in the US, Mexico and Canada.

The carmaker Ford plans to suspend or reduce production at eight of its factories in the US, Mexico and Canada, due to a global shortage of chips, a spokesman for the US multinational revealed to Reuters on Friday.



Specifically, starting next week, production will be suspended at its factories in Michigan, Chicago and Cuautitlán (Mexico). In Kansas City, the production of its F-150 trucks it will remain idle while taking a turn to produce your Transit light commercial vehicle.

Likewise, the automobile giant plans to carry out a single shift or a reduced hours in their factories Dearborn, Kentucky Y louisvilleas well as eliminating overtime at its factory in Oakville, in the Canadian province of Ontario.

The changes come a day after Ford warned that semiconductor shortages would cause vehicle volumes to decline in the current quarter, but said it expects the situation to improve significantly in the second half.

Also, the US automaker reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and forecast a slower recovery in vehicle production for this year than rival General Motors, sending its shares down.

Ford plans to release the F-150 Lightning this year, a vehicle with a range of about 370 kilometers that is equipped with a domestic charging connection system. The price of the base model will be $39,974, to which must be added the tax burden.

