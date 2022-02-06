Former national team soccer players demand revolution after debacle in Honduras

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Leadership change and improvement of football structures in general, are the main points that former players who had a successful time in the Bicolor, claim to transform the Honduran football. Following the humiliating involvement of the Selection in the qualifying round for the World Cup in Qatar, From where we are already out early, former soccer players raise their hands to start revolutionizing soccer. “Why don’t ex-soccer players get a chance in the Federation?” he asked. Victor “Muma” Bernardez, World Cup in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014. “You have to start from the basic forces, to change the mentality of the Honduran player. If with all those limitations we go abroad, let alone having all those comforts. In the Federation there is no one in shorts to instruct themthey do not contribute, now everything was rushed and we are paying, “said the former defender.

Emilio Izaguirre He also raised his voice and lamented everything that happened in the Bicolor process. “It is very sad. I was there for 14 years, three qualifying rounds and qualified for two World Cups, thank God, and I never experienced that situation in the National Team. Something wrong is being done. I think that people who have been successful in football are needed in the Federation, and in the National Team. It is necessary to respect the processes, football people and non-executives who are going to manage the National Team without knowing football. No successful federation in the world manages itself like this”, valued the remembered Scottish Celtic footballer who currently defends the Marathon shirt. the former defender Samuel Knight He is another of the former players who did not save anything. “Leadership we have a problem. It is not possible for a country in the world to have 30 teams in the second division and only 10 in the first, each with 25 players. There are not spaces for everyone, there are few who arrive, ”said the former Udinese player. And he added: “What structure are we talking about? There are a number of deficiencies in the system, there is no planning. The people in front don’t know. There are no spaces for people like Amado Guevara and Carlos Pavón. We have to organize ourselves from above to start a structureto”.