France | Ramos already has a return date

Sergio Ramos’ ordeal with injuries has already expired. As reported by PSG in a medical report issued this Saturday, the Andalusian center-back continues to work in the gym and will return to running (rather than training) in the middle of next week. His presence against Real Madrid remains in question, since the Parisians have only one game remaining, on Friday the 11th against Rennes, before facing the Whites in the Champions League.

Sergio Ramos suffered an injury to his right calf a week ago that prevented him from being against Nice in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France. Although PSG have reported a “slight injury” in recent days, the reality is that it could be a muscular discomfort similar to the one that afflicted him during the month of August and that they had him in the dry dock for more than three months.

Regarding Neymar, the situation is similar. Although the Brazilian has returned to training, the PSG medical report does not invite optimism just ten days before the match against Real Madrid: “Neymar Jr. received additional therapy today, so he will remain in the gym for 48 hours before resuming his partial recovery protocol with the group.” Therefore, the call of the Brazilian for February 15 is an enigma at the moment.

Pochettino, pending Ramos and Neymar

The PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino, spoke to the media prior to the match against Lille this Sunday corresponding to matchday 23 of Ligue 1. The Argentine coach could not confirm the presence of Ramos and Neymar against Real Madrid, of which they have to wait for the evolution of their respective injuries over the next week.

Team physique: “We have had the opportunity to work differently than in other years. We are working hard, trying to be as effective as possible and provide the team with the greatest capacity. Physically too, of course. I think we are going to do well against Real Madrid and I have no doubt that we will be in the best conditions. It is clear that we must focus on Lille, but I am satisfied with the collective work”.

The psychological importance of tomorrow before Madrid: “You can’t separate the tactical or physical plane from the psychological one. It’s something that goes hand in hand. I think tomorrow’s game is important because for us it’s important to arrive in the best conditions for the Champions League game. It’s also important for the points tomorrow, to keep the distance in the standings. Go to that match against Real Madrid with the best feelings”.

Neymar: “The evolution is being favourable. Next week will be decisive to see his evolution and to see the percentage of possibilities he has of being in a game as marked as Real Madrid’s”.

If it is more difficult to coach PSG than the other teams he coached: “It is clear that each country, with its culture and idiosyncrasies, have differences. It is impossible to compare. Then the level of each club is different. Also within each club and each country everyone has their philosophy. It has its complexity, which is not I think it’s more or less difficult, but you have to attend and adapt to the demands that coaching a club like PSG demands.Logically we are the focus of the world media, especially in this last year after the last market in which we already I told all of you that players who shine on their own have also arrived. So the challenge, I repeat it again as I said in 2021, is to get all this great individual talent that we have to join the collective to achieve the operation that brings us closer to win and achieve the objectives. An operation that satisfies us”.

Achraf, Marquinhos and Mbappé above the rest: “For different reasons, circumstances, because of the formation of the group, the structure… I think there are a lot of facts that mean that certain players can enjoy more minutes than others. As in other teams, other names and other positions are given There are injuries or suspensions, but it’s something that changes every year.”

Sergio Ramos and the morale of the group: “Sergio too. We have to see the evolution of his problem. Next week we will know if he is available or not. Afterwards, we are fine. Logically with the disappointing result, I think it was a game in which, beyond we deserved, penalties sometimes don’t reflect the merit of one team or another, it’s a lottery. We have to accept defeat and not waste too much time remembering it. We have competitions that demand that energy from us”.

The lack of offensive animation of the team: “You always have to improve. For example, Verratti is a player they know perhaps better than me. He is a player who likes to touch the ball and has the ability to touch many balls in a short period of time. We know that in the football, when in offensive situations, a player, a midfielder or a defender, has the ball at his feet and drives, the tendency not only for PSG, but for any team, is to wait for the decision. specific moment in 90 minutes. It happens to all teams. In that positional game, most teams, like Nice the other day, who defended in 30 meters, you need good positioning to attack them and aggressiveness. We’ve had situations of good positioning, but we still have to score more”.

Mbappé’s annoyances: “Yes, I think they are in good condition. We have a list of players to start the game. Both Mbappé and others, we have different options.”