From the sand, Shannon de Lima shows all her beauty

Shannon de Lima once again demonstrated all her beauty on social networks. The 32-year-old Venezuelan model is the owner of a privileged physical figure that she does not hesitate to show on virtual platforms. On the other hand, her former partner became a trend on virtual platforms last week after the viralization of a night out with the American model Bella Hadid.

Mark Anthony and Bella were seen in a very affectionate attitude at a Miami nightclub on January 28. A witness, quoted by Newsflare, explains that both are flirting and laughing. “If you didn’t know them, you would have thought they were a couple,” said the witness.

A few hours ago, Shannon from Lima He shared a photo on his official Instagram account that dazzled a large part of his millions of followers. In them you can see the Venezuelan unfolding all her beauty before the camera. The lace she wore a long white dress with translucent details, her hair loose and a delicate make up.

“Favorite place when the mind is calm everything, absolutely everything turns out better” was the simple and short text that he chose from Lima as an epigraph to accompany his recent summer snapshot on the camera network.

As expected, this posting, whose main protagonist is the ex-wife of Mark Anthony It was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 33 thousand hearts. The model received hundreds of comments of praise and affection towards her splendid physical figure from her most faithful followers in this publication.