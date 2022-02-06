From the sand, Shannon de Lima shows all her beauty

Shannon de Lima once again demonstrated all her beauty on social networks. The 32-year-old Venezuelan model is the owner of a privileged physical figure that she does not hesitate to show on virtual platforms. On the other hand, her former partner became a trend on virtual platforms last week after the viralization of a night out with the American model Bella Hadid.

Mark Anthony and Bella were seen in a very affectionate attitude at a Miami nightclub on January 28. A witness, quoted by Newsflare, explains that both are flirting and laughing. “If you didn’t know them, you would have thought they were a couple,” said the witness.

