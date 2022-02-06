Fujimori asks President Castillo to resign from office

The crisis of the Castillo government after an interview with CNN 2:08

(CNN Spanish) — The leader of Fuerza Popular, an opposition party to the government of Peru, Keiko Fujimori, referred in an interview on the program “Focus on Saturdays” of the RPP media outlet to the political crisis that the government of Pedro Castillo is going through and said: “I think that the solution is for Mr. Pedro Castillo to leave office.”

On Friday afternoon, Peru’s president announced that he had decided to recompose his third ministerial cabinet. Castillo will have to name in the next few hours a new president of the Council of Ministers who will make up the fourth cabinet in the less than seven months that he has been in charge of the government.

Castillo’s announcement came after the former president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Héctor Valer, denied this Thursday that he had assaulted his now deceased wife and/or his daughter. The appointment of Valer and his cabinet generated a serious crisis in the Castillo government, who was harshly criticized for these appointments.

“Mr. Pedro Castillo lives in a parallel world, he constantly plays the victim and feels that he has no responsibilities. He has even said that he doesn’t read the news either. We do not know what planet he is on, ”Keiko Fujimori said about the President of the Republic.

Salazar: In Peru we can always go for the worse politically 1:20

Fujimori explained that the first decision for Pedro Castillo to leave the post of president “can happen by himself, President Castillo can resign,” said Fujimori, who pointed out that the “second possibility is vacancy.” The leader of Fuerza Popular also referred to a constitutional accusation, as a third way.

About the vice president, Dina Boluarte, he said: “I feel that she is part of all this, she has accompanied him in all these cabinets that have generated so much discomfort, distrust and rejection.”

Peru, a country with five presidents in five years

The crisis in Pedro Castillo’s government began with marches against him after he appointed his first cabinet a few days after assuming power. Guido Bellido, the then president of the Council of Ministers, is being investigated by the prosecution for the alleged crime of advocating terrorism, charges that Bellido has denied.

Peru has had 5 presidents in the last 5 years. Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned in March 2018 from the Presidency of the Republic after accusations against him regarding his alleged relationship with Odebretch by Fuerza Popular, Keiko Fijimori’s party. After that, Martín Vizcarra assumed the presidency of the Republic, who was vacated from office. After that, Manuel Merino assumed the presidency and later Francisco Sagasti, who called for elections where Pedro Castillo was elected.