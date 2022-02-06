Galilea Montijo wears a jacket without closing, as a professional | Instagram

Like any super model, the presenter of the Hoy Program Galilea Montijo surprised posing from a clear sofa and with very few clothes. The also actress leaned over the furniture to show off her hourglass figure to the fullest.

Martha Galilea Montijo For the occasion, she chose the lower part of a swimsuit printed in orange and complemented it with a matching jacket, which did not have anything underneath and was not closed.

The beautiful host of the program today She complemented her outfit with very natural makeup, huge earrings and her fairly dark hair, her followers liked the image so much that they took it up again to share it on a fan account.

Galilea Montijo has not had a good time in recent months, the star of the Hoy Program was affected after a strong accusation against her friend and “comadre” Inés Goméz Mont, who would end up a fugitive from justice, came to light.

While the media approached the communicator of the program todayshe insisted on not talking about it anymore, assuring that it had nothing to do with it and the business of the famous former host of Ventaneando.

Galilea Montijo wears a jacket without closing, as a professional. Photo: Instagram.



But if this were not enough, some time later a book written by the researcher Anabel Hernández would appear, in which it is ensured that Galilea Montijo had a sentimental relationship for two years with a powerful man.

The book indicates that Arturo Beltrán Leyva would have helped the television host to get her sister out of prison, a favor that she would return some time later when he was detained visiting him in various disguises.

The writer has ensured the link between the two characters, while the actress has also flatly denied it over and over again, arguing that as celebrities they take pictures with all kinds of people without knowing who they are.

Many believed that these claims would cost Gali her place as the titular host on Hoy; However, her bosses and her colleagues have supported her and Montijo has kept her place in the morning star of Televisa.