good medical practices in pregnancy

Eva Muelas, gynecologist who participates in the campaign.

As you have been able to find out Medical Writingthe General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom) will initiate a Bell this next monday february 7 to defend the good practices of the professionals doctors during the pregnancy period of a woman. The medical institution has highlighted the job that gynecologists, obstetricians and anesthesiologists perform, in addition to any health professional who comes to involve at pregnancy and birth process of one woman. The objective of this campaign is avoid let one grow wrong idea on this matter, affecting the image of all those health workers who watch over the health of society as a whole.

This communication campaign is made up of six videos that, through different testimonials of professionals and mothers who have participated in this initiative, seek to transfer the reality experienced during the process of gestation of a life.

gynecologists Ana Martinez, Eva Muelas, Antonio Soto, Consuelo Martinez Y Anna Gomezas well as president of the Spanish Society of Anesthesiology, Resuscitation and Pain Therapy (SEDAR), Javier Garciahave joined forces to symbolize and give voice to the great group of professionals committed to good practice and quality medicine.

On the other hand, testimonials of Laura, Fuensanta, Silvia and Elena, mothers who have had some type of complication during pregnancy and have needed the medical professional to carry out some technique to safeguard your health and that of the babyprovide more strength to the message sent from the medical profession that Spain has the best care and knowledge to ensure quality care in the process of pregnancy and childbirth.

They seek to close a public debate that they consider wrong

In 2021, the institution assured in a statement its concern about the creation of “unnecessary alarms that contribute to eroding the necessary doctor-patient trust, by criminalizing the actions of professionals who work under the principles of scientific rigor and medical ethics”.

For its part, the Spanish Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (SEGO) decided to ally itself with this position with another statement in which it added that “inappropriate praxis should not be confused in any way with unfulfilled birth expectations. However, it is a term that has made it possible to highlight the unpleasant experiences of many women and position it in public debate.”

“Inappropriate praxis should not be confused with unfulfilled childbirth expectations”

For the Permanent Commission of Cgcom, the creators of this initiative, the campaign focuses on the importance of take care of who takes care of us also through actions that show the professionalism and good work of male and female doctors, something intrinsic to the practice of Medicine. “We should not focus on isolated cases of bad practice. It is the professionalism, efficiency and exemplary nature that really describes the work of these doctors, a work that places Spain among the countries with the best health results for pregnant women and newborns”.

Social networks, key to spreading the campaign

In order to get the maximum possible support, the Cgcom has made the campaign available to the public #pregnantcare through different social networks and platforms of the corporation with the aim of reaching the largest number of people possible, achieving the maximum display possible from the message.

To achieve this, the institution has a space on the “Doctors and Patients” website and will broadcast the videos through its YouTube channel and its profiles on social networks such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

This communication campaign is reinforced by a overall piece and several videos that collect the impressions of two specialists in gynecology and obstetrics, a specialist in anesthesiology and resuscitation and two mothers that will be published every week starting on February 7.