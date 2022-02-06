Goodbye Televisa: After kissing with an actor and a lawsuit with a producer, the driver is left out of ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- A dear driver, who unleashed controversy after an assumption ‘lawsuit’ with the producer of today program and sparked controversy by giving tremendous kiss with actor from Televisa, is out of the morning.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

Is about Raul ‘El Negro’ Araiza, who did not appear in the forum of the morning today this Friday, February 4, after being absent for a couple of weeks due to having Covid-19. Precisely for this reason is that he had a disagreement with the producer.

And it is that Araiza, who has been on the air for 14 years in Todaydecided to party Acapulco with more people despite continuing to be positive for the virus, causing outrage and criticism on networks for their poor judgment. This alerted andrea rodriguez, who claimed that he was upset.

The producer immediately called him to put him in his place: “I spoke to him on the phone and he told me that there were only three people and I told him: ‘but you are putting those three people at risk’, he told me that the beach was alone and I told her that ‘alone, she is alone'”.

After this ‘encounter’, Araiza returned to the morning, however, he returned to leave the Televisa forums since they only appeared on the air Paul Stanley, Arath de la Torre, Tania Rincon, Andrea Escalona Y Andrea Legarreta.

To the surprise of his fans, this time the driver could have been permanently left out of the morning, since he announced on his social networks that a new stage in his life was beginning today, which would mean the closure of another. Say goodbye forever Today?

Today I start to write another page of life,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

Shortly after Araiza posted that message, it came to light that he allegedly ended their relationship with the Colombian Margaret Vega after 8 months together, news that would have been confirmed by him by a photo in which he thanks him for the time together.

So reported Alex Kaffie in your column No Flattery for The Herald, who even revealed that due to the alleged thunder, she could lose her job as happened to the psychologist Maria Amelia Aguilar.

His love is over. Yes, Raúl Araiza ended his relationship with actress Margarita Vega. Eight months was the duration of their sentimental relationship. Hopefully the thunder does not intervene for bad! in her career, because María Amelia Aguilar, Raúl’s ex-girlfriend, stopped being invited to Hoy after he thundered her. I hope that Margarita continues to be called from time to time as a guest host on Cuéntamelo YA”.

Kaffie even mentioned that the producer Andrea Rodriguez Doria presumably she would be interested in the driver. Is that why you didn’t suspend him after the incident in Acapulco? So far it is unknown and this remains as a rumor.

Will Andrea Rodríguez Doria, still producer of the Las Estrellas morning show, take advantage of the fact that he is single again to do his “little fight”? And it is a secret sometimes that she has always wanted the whole movie with Raul,” Kaffie wrote.

As you may remember, the driver has also had a career in soap operas for more than 35 years. Recently, he was part of the successful melodrama The Heartless, however, in 2019 that was in angel soul, starred in a romantic kiss with the actor Julio Bracho.

The son of the first actress Norm Herrera He also told the program Image Television a few months ago you want to diversify by doing a monologue where he opens up about his vices and one Serie in which his mother and his brother Armando Araiza would participate.

I’m going to do a series of ours, with my mom and my brother, it’s called ‘El doble’, we made the pilot, it was incredible!, (there would be) several actor friends, and it’s a story that my dad gave me years ago, but that we were putting it together, crystallizing, it was written, the pilot for the comedy bar was made, and we are going to do it again in February, the pilot, to fix things, but it is my mother, Armando, that is, my mother and her two children, and also many actor friends, there are no comedians, it’s a tragicomedy,” he said about it.

The driver indicated that in February he would begin to resume production of this series, which coincides with his departure from the broadcast.

So far it is unknown if Araiza will permanently leave the morning broadcast after more than a decade and if he has really finished with Margarita, so it is expected that the producer or the cast can give more information about it in the coming days.

Source: YouTube channel of Programa Hoy, El Heraldo and Instagram @programahoy and @negroaraiza