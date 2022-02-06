Government defends the price of fuels: it compares it with others and says it avoided higher increases

The wave of criticism that arose after the increase in fuel last Friday, and promises from the Government that have not materialized, aroused reactions from public officials, who They used their social networks to defend the current price of fuel.

The Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarulla, posted on his Twitter account an image comparing gasoline prices in several countries, including the Dominican Republic.

The document establishes that Dominican territory is where its citizens are charged the least per gallon of gasoline, with a total of US$4,911 per gallon.

The comparison includes Hong Kong, Norway and Israel, which occupy the first three positions in the “ranking”, countries that until last January 31 quoted the gallon at US$10,117, US$8,487 and US$8,239 respectively.

The list continues with Italy, whose prices are around US$7,638 a gallon; Germany with US$7,280; France with US$7,446; Spain with US$6,553 and Japan with US$5,497.

Above the Dominican Republic are India, with US$5,223 per gallon; Jamaica with US$5,092 and Canada with US$5,033.

The government spokesman, Homero Figueroa, also defended the government’s actions in the face of fuel prices in the country, highlighting that the Government allocated 500 million pesos to “avoid price increases.”

“This is what would have happened if the government did not allocate 500 million to avoid increases in fuel prices. #ComunicacionesDO,” reads the tweet shared by the official.

If this amount had not been allocated, Figueroa points out, regular gasoline would have increased by RD$23, Premium gasoline by RD$16, Optimum diesel by RD$24 and regular diesel by RD$36.

How much did they increase?

The price of fuel per gallon from the 5th to the 11th of this month stands at:

RD$287.60 premium gasoline, increasing a total of 4 pesos.

RD$270.50 regular gasoline, with an increase of 4 pesos.

RD$236.10 optimal diesel, with a rise of 3 pesos.

RD$217.60 regular diesel, increasing 5 pesos.

RD$147.60 LPG, increasing 1 peso.

RD$28.97 for natural gas, keeping its cost frozen.