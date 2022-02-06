Great balloon goal and assist! Messi converts his second goal in Ligue 1 with the PSG shirt in a beating against Lille

2022-02-06

Leo Messi He returned during the week after weeks away due to covid-19. The Argentine soccer player started the duel between the PSG in champion’s field Lillecorresponding to matchday 23 of the French Ligue 1.

The Parisian ’30’ had a brilliant first half where he scored his second goal in the local championship, seventh goal with PSG counting the five he has converted in the Champions League, and got another assist, his sixth.

the box of Mauricio Pochettino started by winning the match with a goal from Danilo Pereira (10′), but Lille equalized at 28′, to which the PSG he responded four minutes later with a headed goal by Kimpembe from a Messi corner kick.