Great balloon goal and assist! Messi converts his second goal in Ligue 1 with the PSG shirt in a beating against Lille

2022-02-06
Leo Messi He returned during the week after weeks away due to covid-19. The Argentine soccer player started the duel between the PSG in champion’s field Lillecorresponding to matchday 23 of the French Ligue 1.
The Parisian ’30’ had a brilliant first half where he scored his second goal in the local championship, seventh goal with PSG counting the five he has converted in the Champions League, and got another assist, his sixth.
the box of Mauricio Pochettino started by winning the match with a goal from Danilo Pereira (10′), but Lille equalized at 28′, to which the PSG he responded four minutes later with a headed goal by Kimpembe from a Messi corner kick.
The third goal of the night for the Parisians came after a defensive error from which Lionel took advantage to steal the ball and, going hand in hand with goalkeeper Ivo Grbić, made a categorical balloon to shout another goal with the PSG.
In the second half, Danilo converted his brace at 51′ and Mbappé joined the party scoring at 67′, so the PSG won 1-5 at Lille.
Messi scored for the first time in flirt one in view of Nantes last November 20. In ChampionsLeo converted braces against Leipzig and Club Brugge, as well as another goal against Manchester City, his first in the French shirt and the best so far.