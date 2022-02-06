Guillermo Calabrese: the day he confronted his family for leaving Medicine and the letter he sent to Gato Dumas asking for a job

William Calabrese

“Why don’t you cook?” a young man wondered Guillermo Calabrese when at 25 he left fifth year of medicine and decided to change course. With practically no gastronomy schools, at that time he sent a letter to the Gato Dumas asking him for a job and a new world opened up. A week after his return to television – he will be the new host of What a morning! from Monday to Friday from 10.00 to 12.00 for El Nueve- “Cala” spoke with Teleshow about the new challenge, his departure from Cocineros Argentinos, the importance of “taking off the chef’s jacket” when enjoying food and recalled his beginnings as a chef, teacher and in the media.

What are we going to find in the new What a morning!?

-It will have my imprint, it is a magazine but the axis is the kitchen, there will be a bakery, a pastry shop, I am a cook who acts as a driver and I feel comfortable explaining about cooking. The function is to entertain and show possible things to do at home in a fun way. The classics are classics, but we are going to show modern and updated dishes.

Guillermo Calabrese prepares to debut in El Nueve

“What kind of dishes are you going to make?”

—It will be possible cooking to do at home, with a professional touch considering that I have been dedicated to gastronomy for 36 years. I like to spread the simplicity and not complicate. If there is a bug that people do not have a field or practice to do, I want to take the time to explain it. For example, show the anatomy of the chicken so that a fish can be made or deboned.

In recent years, people have been changing their tastes…

—Yes, there is a generational movement and the young public asks for something else, they take great care of themselves and these new trends must also be addressed. For that I have to beat the character I had in other times….

It is defined as a person “simple and abundant” at mealtime. In the cycle he will be accompanied by a panel made up of Maia Chacra, Agustina Díaz and Daniel Gómez Rinaldi. And one of the great challenges will be that the public no longer associates the El Nueve space with its colleague Ariel Rodriguez Palacios and him with Argentine cooks, a task that will not be easy since each of them spent more than a decade in the aforementioned programs. “It will be a matter of time, they are cycles and now that you have to build and the possibility is given to you by daily live TV”.

For him, TV is fun: “It generates something for me, I must have something acting, my day-to-day job is the direction of the Gato Dumas Institute and I go to TV to have fun, I like to communicate and transmit and the idea is that the viewer has a good time. And he will precisely take advantage of the space in El Nueve to teach: “There will be, in addition to the daily meal, which we are going to make a starter, main course and dessert, a person from the school explaining things”.

Guillermo Calabrese has been professionally dedicated to cooking for 36 years

Cala founded the cooking school in 1998 with Gato Dumas, a space that he appreciates and would have liked to have had in his youth when taking his first steps between pots and fires.: “If in my time I had had the opportunity to go to a school, I would have done things faster, but hey, it was the other way around. Beyond that, as in any profession, practice is very important”.

As a cook, he directed restaurant kitchens, taught and was on TV and although today he would not imagine doing anything else, not everything was always so clear and they had to spend five years of medicine to see their goal clearly. “Gastronomy was always present and latent, a typical family where the kitchen has an important imprint and everything happens there and the grandmother, aunt, mother cooking and that boy instead of looking at the soccer ball he watched cooking”, he recalled.

The Cat Dumas and Calabrese, in 1997

Upon finishing high school, the 60-year-old chef started medical school, only… he didn’t want to be a doctor! “He was in the fifth year of his degree and leaving was tremendous because it was the expectation of the family, but I realized that it was not for meYes, because he was about to receive me but he was not going to be happy and I remember that it was difficult to face the family”.

Although he was young when he made the decision, he felt that it might not be opportune to shuffle and deal again at that point, his friends had already defined what to do and he had to “start over”. It was then that he wondered why don’t you cook? “And that’s where I started, and I don’t regret it at all, that which was amateur, I turned it into a profession.”

Dumas the Cat and William Calabrese

At that time there were hardly any gastronomy schools and cooking was the only way to learn. “I sent a handwritten letter to the Cat with a stamp telling him my intentions and I began to work alongside him, I read all the books there were and would be and it was enjoyable, if you have been studying medical tomes, the kitchen ones seem like a magazine. It was next to number one.”

Step by step he learned and was head chef of one of Dumas’ restaurants when he, who was doing a program with Ramiro Rodríguez Pardo, separated and invited him to accompany him in front of the camera. “He turned around and I was there and he said ‘come with me’ and it was my first time on TV. With a fear! Next to such a figureand years later we said ‘why not set up a school?’, We inaugurated the Institute in 1998, at that time there were still few schools”.

“Working with him was fascinating, he was innovative and an unattainable worker, I was much younger than him and I ended up with my tongue hanging out. He was very respectful of the profession, proud to be a chef, which is something as simple as feeding people. And he was very prepared, not by chance it was number one. He was talented and worked ”, he said and recalled that every time his teacher and colleague traveled, usually once a year to Europe to learn new recipes and trends, “he brought two very heavy suitcases full of books.”

Dumas the Cat and William Calabrese

Today on screen there is a wide variety of options for lovers of gastronomy: game shows, exotic foods, travel, haute cuisine, and homemade dishes to make at home every day. In some way, that path was opened thanks to the landing of Dumas on television: “He was the difference between the kitchen of Doña Petrona, Choly Berretiaga and the bursars, he was a restaurant person bringing down dishes to make at home and sometimes not so much because they were not easy. were things gargantuan, attractivea tray of almost a meter in diameter with things on top, were gastronomic installations. A baroque meal that hardly exists today, he was a pioneer.”

It was precisely with him, with whom he had the opportunity to travel the world and try all kinds of things, such as giraffe or camel meat in South Africa. However, he always remembers the dishes from his childhood: Italian preparations, homemade ravioli, thick sauces and beef stews. Although he tried everything and at the age of five he ate octopus, he does not consider himself a demanding eater: “I come home late, so my daughter or my wife cookcooking is simple, the normal thing, that it is not burned or raw, I try to leave the chef’s jacket hanging, otherwise you go crazy, I do not put myself on the jury “.

