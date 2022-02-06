Henry Mirror | Yuca fights with Clara Seminara for the first time on TV after inappropriate touching scandal: “Don’t lie!” | VIDEO | RMMD EMCC | BOCONVIP

Facing. the comic actor Henry Mirrorknown as ‘Yuca’ appeared on the program ‘Amor y Fuego’ to confront the actress live Clara Seminarywho accused her of inappropriate touching during her time on the JB show.

Yuca, who attended the set with her lawyer, Lucy Cabrera, wanted to give her version of the events in the presence of Seminara, who was linked via Zoom, since she is based in Spain.

“I want to make my defense for the harassment and defamation of which I am the object because every time I go through a job, the lady takes the opportunity to hang up on me and talk. I have stayed out of respect for my daughters, but now I think it is time to speak and tell the truth.he mentioned.

For her part, the actress asked that the Mirror present the evidence proving her defamation. Likewise, she stated that there must be a reason why Yuca was sanctioned by Jorge Benavides and his complaint has already been in process for three years.

After angry exchanges of opinions between Clara Seminara, Lucy Cabrera and Yuca, the actress assured that she will be remembered as the person who did not remain silent in the face of harassment.

Given this, Enrique Espejo responded: “Do not lie!”. And Seminara added: “I’m not going to let anyone touch my butt”.

It should be remembered that the actress and comedian Clara Seminara publicly denounced that Enrique Espejo, ‘Yuca’, touched her improperly during the recording of a sketch on the JB comedy show.

