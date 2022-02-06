High-cost medicine service has a telephone center

The Program for High-Cost Medications and Direct Medical Assistance (PMAC), of the Ministry of Public Health, put into operation its new Telephone Contact Center, to provide information to its more than 15,000 fixed patients and the general public.

The director of the PMAC, Dafne Karina Villalba Sajiún, informed that her patients and the general public can now communicate with the representatives of her new Telephone Contact Center through the number (809) 373-0895, option 1, to receive information about the status of your application, requirements to be a beneficiary of the Program and others, from 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, 7 days a week at any time, or by writing to email: programadealtocosto@ministeriodesaludpublica.gob.do

He explains that the PMAC is located on John F. Kennedy Avenue, on the corner of Ortega y Gasset, Metropolitan Plaza, third level, National District, and provides services to the public from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. pm.

Is free

This Social Responsibility Program, executed by the Ministry of Public Health, offers fixed high-cost medicines to more than 15,000 patients free of charge.