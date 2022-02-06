Hochul Urges New Yorkers to Use Online Program to Claim All Available Tax Benefits – NBC New York (47)

What you should know Governor Kathy Hochul encouraged New Yorkers to take advantage of the free file software(here in Spanish), which can help millions of taxpayers claim valuable tax credits without the cost of hiring a paid tax preparer.

Free Tax Return software helps eligible taxpayers claim valuable tax credits.

Nearly 255,000 taxpayers filed free tax returns last year through the New York State Department of Taxation website and saved a combined $51 million in preparation fees.

Governor Kathy Hochul encouraged New Yorkers to take advantage of the free file software(here in Spanish), which can help millions of taxpayers claim valuable tax credits without the cost of hiring a paid tax preparer.

The software provides savings and also puts money directly into a person’s pocket by ensuring they claim the credits they deserve, including the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

“In the wake of the pandemic, many working families have faced increased financial burdens, and I want to make sure all New Yorkers take advantage of the tax benefits that are available to them,” Governor Hochul said. “The program FreeFile can help people claim all the tax credits they deserve while saving hundreds of dollars in tax preparation costs. Earned Income Tax Credits can add up to nearly $9,100, increasing purchasing power for those who need it most as we continue to rebuild and recover from COVID-19.”

Earned Income Tax Credits are worth up to $9,083 for a family with three or more children

The EITC is a refundable credit for taxpayers who work and earn less than $57,414. This means you get a refund even if the amount of the credit is more than you owe in taxes.

In 2019, nearly 1.64 million New Yorkers received the federal EITC by claiming more than $4.8 billion in federal, New York State and New York City EITCs. Unfortunately, federal estimates show that nearly 350,000 eligible New Yorkers may not claim the credit.

Each year, thousands of New Yorkers qualify for the EITC for the first time as their marital status or personal financial situation changes. The requirements for the Earned Income Credit (New York State) are explained on the Department of Taxation website here.

For more information on federal, state and local earned income tax credits, including the value of available credits, click here.

Make sure you claim the credits you deserve

You must file a personal income tax return to receive the credit, even if you don’t owe any tax. E-filing is the easiest way to file your return and the fastest way to receive your refund.

Most New Yorkers can file their return using the software free files, (here in Spanish), available free of charge on the Tax Department website. If your 2021 household income is $73,000 or less, you can file your federal and New York State returns for free through the Department of Revenue website using FreeFile (here in Spanish). Nearly 255,000 taxpayers used this software last year, saving them a total of $51 million in tax preparation fees.

When you’re ready to file, gather your information and documentation. If you received unemployment compensation, request your Form 1099-G from the Department of Labor. Remember to include the full amount on your New York State personal income tax return.

Plus, request direct deposit – it’s the easiest and fastest way to get your refund.

The deadline to submit the completed personal income tax return is Friday, April 15, 2022.

after filing

Check the status of your refund at your convenience. You can get the most up-to-date information about your refund and return with the Check Your Refund Status online tool.