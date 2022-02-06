Honduras Progreso, Real Sociedad and Platense will fight not to lose the category

2022-02-06

The thing seems to be three. Honduran Progress, Real society Y Platense are the clubs of the National League more committed to the descent in this Closure-2022.

Some more complicated than others, like the Platense from Ramon Maradiaga, who is not having a good time and for today is the clear favorite to downgrade.

The sharks add just nine points out of a possible 63. A fairly poor income and that is what has him highly committed to relegation.

To Real society They took the victory out of the bag on the last day. They were winning 2-1 The Wolves of the UPN but at 90+4 the team Raul Caceres the contest tied them and with that they add a point; those of tocoa in the accumulated they harvested 17.

Then appears the Honduran Progress that with 18 points is there looking down and fighting one more year to remain in the Honduran National League. It has not gone down since 2014 when it rose.

Victory is the club that has best taken advantage of the start of Closure-2022. The three games played have resulted in victory. There are nine points that helped them get out of the uncomfortable position and they got 23 units.

The milkmen led by Solomon Nazar They are now focused on fighting for the top in league positions, just as the coach did when he led the UPN.

POSITION TABLE OF THE CLOSURE-2022: