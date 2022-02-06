How long is the opening ceremony of the 2022 Olympics?

Getty Images

The Beijing National Stadium, known as the Bird’s Nest, is the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Athletes from all over the world have gathered in Beijing, China, for the XXIV Winter Olympic Games. The games will officially begin with the Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 4, 2022.

With China 13 hours ahead of the eastern time zone, according to NBC Sports, there will be two opportunities to watch coverage of the event: the two-and-a-half-hour live broadcast and the three-hour enhanced prime time presentation.

Opening Ceremony LIVE It will air on NBC from 6:30 AM to 9 AM Eastern Time. It will be available to stream simultaneously on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. According to NBC Sports, it will be NBCUniversal’s “first-ever live morning show of a Winter Games Opening Ceremony.”

The ceremony will air again from 8 PM to 11 PM ET on NBC, while it can be streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com. According to NBC Sports, this telecast will be “an enhanced prime-time presentation of the Opening Ceremony with a special focus on Team USA athletes.”

The Washington Post, citing the Xinhua News Agency, reported that the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will be significantly shorter than previous ceremonies due to “the coronavirus pandemic and cold weather.”

Although the 2008 Summer Olympics were also held in Beijing and had a four-hour opening ceremony, the publication reports that the opening ceremony will only last about 100 minutes.

NBCUniversal will have additional coverage of the opening ceremony throughout the day.

NBC will have additional coverage for the Opening Ceremony and the Olympics throughout the day.

“A special edition of the program Today with reaction to the Opening Ceremony and athlete interviews” will air from 9 AM to 11 AM ET, as reported by NBC Sports.

NBCUniversal will “review the highlights of the Opening Ceremony and anticipate the biggest stories of the Winter Olympics with its first-ever daytime show,” from 12 PM to 3 PM ET.

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held at the Beijing National Stadium.

The Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games will be held at the Beijing National Stadium, also known as the Bird’s Nest.

China began construction of the venue in 2003 in preparation for the 2008 Summer Olympics, Reuters reported. It was used for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of those games.

The director of the 2008 Opening Ceremony, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, will again direct the ceremony, the Washington Post reports. Although the publication revealed that it will be “simpler”, with around 3,000 artists instead of the 15,000 presented in 2008.

The Washington Post also noted that the theme of the ceremony will reflect today’s world. As he said, “In 2008, the Olympic Games were a brilliant stage and an opportunity for our country to show itself. It’s different now. China’s status in the world, the image of the Chinese and the rise of our national status, everything is totally different now.”

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM