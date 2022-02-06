We explain, step by step, how to create a PayPal account so you can start using this online payment platform.

Online shopping has become popular to such an extent that every time we buy more products online, even food. To be able to place orders online we have to have a secure platform to make payments and, today, The online payment platform with the largest number of users is PayPal.

For this reason, we are going to explain what is Paypal and we are going to detail you, step by step, How to create a PayPal account to make online payments.

What is Paypal?

PayPal is an American company founded in 1998 by Max Levchin, Peter Thiel, Luke Nosek and Ken Howery that offers you a secure payment platform through the Internet, which allows you not only to make purchases online safely but also send and receive money without commissions and transfer the amounts received to our bank account at no additional cost.

8 alternatives to PayPal to send money online

One of PayPal’s main features is the security it provides when making purchases online, since, as our colleagues at Urban Tecno tell us, this payment platform has a buyer protection program similar to credit cards, something that will allow you to make a claim directly to PayPal when you have a problem with an online order and the store gives you long.

PayPal has become one of the largest online payment platforms in the world and is already present in over 200 countries operating with 25 different currencies. With PayPal you can make secure payments in some of the most popular online technology stores like eBay or AliExpress

How to create a PayPal account

Once we have already told you what PayPal is, we are going to explain, in detail, each and every one of the steps you have to follow to create a PayPal account.

The first thing you have to do to create a PayPal account is to access its official website and click on the yellow button that appears in the center with the title Create free account.

Next, you must select the type of account you want to create: Personal or Business. In your case it will always be the first, since the second is only for companies. So, what do you check the option Personal account and then click on Continue.

One of the essential requirements to create a PayPal account is to provide a real mobile number, so the next step is to add your phone number with the prefix of your country, which in the case of Spain is 34, and click on the button Following. Once this is done, PayPal will send you to that same number a 6-digit security code that you have to enter in the empty holes.

Once these gaps are filled in, the website will automatically take you to a screen where you will have to cover a card with the following data:

Email address

Name

Surname

Second surname

Your account password

It is important that you provide your real data, since these will be used to carry out verifications and that you create a secure password, since this account will be linked to your bank account.

Once all the fields are covered, click on the button Following.

Now you have to cover a second file with the following personal data:

Nationality

Date of birth

mailing address

Remember to provide your real address, since in some purchases the order will be sent to the address you indicate in this step.

Once these data are covered, mark the check that confirms that you have read PayPal’s conditions of use and click on the button Accept and create account.

Once this is done, you will receive an email with a link to confirm the email address you provided earlier. To check it you just have to click on that link and, next, you will see the PayPal login screen with your email already covered, in which you will have to enter the password that you have previously created and click on the button Confirm my email.

Finally, a screen will appear from which you can link both a debit or credit card and a bank account in order to make purchases online through PayPal.

To associate a credit or debit card to your PayPal account, you simply have to click on the option Link a card, fill in the fields with the data requested (card number, card type, expiration date, security number and billing address) and click on the button link card.

Once this is done, you will see a confirmation message which will verify that your card has been successfully added to PayPal.

For its part, the process of linking a bank account to PayPal is even simpler, since you only have to click on the option Link bank account, enter its IBAN number and click on the button accept and bind.

As after adding your debit or credit card to PayPal, its website will automatically take you to the home screen, if you want to link a bank account later, you simply have to click on the button Link card or bank account located on the right side and follow the steps above.

Can you create a PayPal account without a card or bank account?

One of the most common questions that may arise when creating a PayPal account is whether you can open this account without adding your debit or credit card or your bank account. The answer is yes, you can create a PayPal account without providing the details of your payment methods, but, of course, if you do this you will not be able to make online purchases through PayPal.

In this case you can only use PayPal to send and receive money and for this you only need to know the email of the person to whom you want to send the payment or provide the other user the email that you have associated with your PayPal account to make the payment.

Related topics: Apps, Free Apps

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!