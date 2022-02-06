how to open a free bank account in europe

The entity offers free account opening, but charges some commissions for the use of its services. And it’s boom in Argentina

the trap reloaded hit strongly to the Argentines, especially those who receive Payments of Exterior or should pay services provided by foreign companies. And they looked for ways to avoid the Single Free Exchange Market (MULC) in their international transactions and thus avoid touching their purchase quota of US$200 per month.

Among the alternatives, a strong growth swiss digital bank that offers a virtual account multicurrency (dollars, euros), virtual currencies (such as bitcoin) and the trust that every financial institution in that country represents.

– Hello, can I open a savings account and a prepaid card from Argentina?

– Yes, she replies

– Is it so sending the plastics to the country?

– Yes

With the precision of a Swiss clock, the person in charge of customer service at Dukascopythe Swiss virtual bank that as advanced iProUP exclusively is becoming all the rage among Argentines, he warns that any user in the country can easily obtain the bank’s services.

What does it offer?

Dukascopy offers users from all over the world the possibility of having.

– Savings account in dollars, euros, yen and other fiat currencies

– Account to save virtual currencies

– Prepaid card Visa or Mastercard

– Possibility of investing in funds and shares

Services they have no opening costbut if commissions are applied in case they are made different transactions. For example, recharging the prepaid card with methods such as Skrill or Neteller (competitors of PayPal) has an associated fee of 2.5%. It also charges the delivery of the card, which costs about 30 dollars for the express and 10 for the “normal”.

However, funds can be deposited from European banks and in pesos without going through a bank, through platforms “Person to person” (P2P, for its acronym in English), which allows a user to sell their PayPal balances (in dollars) to another who wants to buy it (depositing pesos). One of the most used in the country is Balance.com.ar.

“On the day of the measure, the movements doubled: lots of people trying to buy but also to selltaking advantage to liquidate the paranoia”, he points out to iProUP Pablo Reyes, founder of the firm.

Your site allows in addition to sending balance to PayPal without going through the foreign exchange market and avoiding the 65% surcharge, transfer from any bank account or fintech and collection networks (Rapipago, Easy Payment) money to an account in Europe.

“is growing in the country Dukascopy, which is a fintech switzerland that allows you have a virtual account in that country and a prepaid card that arrives in a week, you pay the express shipment of 30 dollars”, confirms Reyes.

Dukascopy allows you to obtain a prepaid card from abroad in which to deposit your PayPal balance or Bitcoins

For example, the following advantages are achieved:

From airtm $119 is sent from PayPal to an account of Dukascopy to get 100 dollars on the spot

$119 is sent from PayPal to an account of to get 100 dollars on the spot In the event that you want to send pesos, for $22,340 you get $100 (similar to solidarity)

The prepaid card although it must have a balance, it is recognized as credit on any website

although it must have a balance, it is on any website When operating with that plastic, the exchange market is not usedso that does not limit the quota of u$s200

“Another option is Payoneer“, comments the director, who reveals that this PayPal-like system and widely spread among Argentine freelancers allows sopen an account and prepaid card in the US., but “only a small list of providers pay through this system”.

Reyes also warns that, although there is collecting outside the banking system“we always demand that users make an E invoice to the client and pay the corresponding taxes to the AFIP.”

The crypto alternative

Another mode that is growing in Argentina is the payment for jobs in digital currenciesWhat Bitcoin or DAIwhose price is tied to the US bill and are considered “digital dollar“. Are two currencies are part of top-five payment methods in Balance.com.ar.

The P2P service Paxful It allows exchange those virtual currencies and send them directly to a bank account or fintech in:

Argentina at a value similar to the blue dollar: Bitcoin for $8.8 million ( $219 for every dollar )

Europe: for a Bitcoin you get €37,000, while a DAI is exchanged for 0.88 euros

Also exist other fintech of the Old Continent that directly allow to have a euro and bitcoin accountso transactions can be made in that account and even pay with prepaid cards.

The most used at the national level are Revolut and N26despite the fact that they are only issued to European residents. But Argentines always have a plan: “They create the account with the address of their community passport, and a telephone number of a relative or friend in Europe, who then forwards the plastic back to them by mail or on a visit to the country”, revealed experts consulted.

Is it legit?

Trading with platforms like PayPal and Bitcoin are usually in a legal and tax gray. Although the Central Bank prevented card recharges in the US payment system, experts say that it is lawful to collect work and operate with balances of platforms.

“As they pay you for a digital service, it is a payment in kind. You have no obligation to pay it off.because that money is nowhere,” he tells iProUP Guillermo Navarro, expert lawyer in technological law and founder of the Bildenex study.

“A payment for PayPal or Bitcoins -follows the lawyer- It’s like being paid with a kilo of salt. I have no obligation to declare something that is not money and, technically, a digital balance is not money“.

In addition, he adds that “there is an obligation to invoice the service, but for many activities the issuer of the funds does not require an invoice. If an E invoice is made, there is 180 days to collect. digital backgrounds are not regulated by the Central Bankbut they remain so AFIP for the tax liability,” he says.

Navarro remarks that PayPal is not a financial institution, “because if you go bankrupt, there is no guarantee or regulator that will guarantee you will get it back.” In addition, it ensures that a professional service abroad “is provided and charged in another country, so there is no obligation to declare it either.”

However, Navarro remarks that “upon entering those funds into the Argentine banking system or by linking it to a local bank or fintech yes there is an obligation to declare it“.