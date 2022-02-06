“I do not share that statistic, it is for apostles of failure”

2022-02-06

Motagua’s coach, Diego Vázquez, appeared at the conference to talk about the 2-1 win against Real Spain in the Morazán stadium and left a clear message to those who ask for his departure.

The Argentine was reminded of the streak of 8 games in a row that his team had without winning between the domestic tournament and the Concacaf League and he did not hesitate.

“In the streak they are wrong, because if you count the semifinals against Forge FC where we played against a great team, going through an international tournament is negative”, we are all crazy. I do not share that statistic of yours. It is for the apostles of failure who always look for the negative, “he began by explaining at a press conference.

He added: “Compare one tournament with another? you’re putting me in an international tournament and the last (contest). There are three games and we have four points, we won the first classic here that is positive. We had a bad game, I accept, with Honduras Progreso with players with covid and casualties. With Vida a good time and a bad one, today with the whole squad a Motagua was seen, not ideal because we always want to improve, but another face was seen, that we are competitive and that we are going to fight. I do not accept this statistic bad milk ”.