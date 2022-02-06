“I do not share that statistic, it is for apostles of failure”

2022-02-06
Motagua’s coach, Diego Vázquez, appeared at the conference to talk about the 2-1 win against Real Spain in the Morazán stadium and left a clear message to those who ask for his departure.
The Argentine was reminded of the streak of 8 games in a row that his team had without winning between the domestic tournament and the Concacaf League and he did not hesitate.
“In the streak they are wrong, because if you count the semifinals against Forge FC where we played against a great team, going through an international tournament is negative”, we are all crazy. I do not share that statistic of yours. It is for the apostles of failure who always look for the negative, “he began by explaining at a press conference.
He added: “Compare one tournament with another? you’re putting me in an international tournament and the last (contest). There are three games and we have four points, we won the first classic here that is positive. We had a bad game, I accept, with Honduras Progreso with players with covid and casualties. With Vida a good time and a bad one, today with the whole squad a Motagua was seen, not ideal because we always want to improve, but another face was seen, that we are competitive and that we are going to fight. I do not accept this statistic bad milk ”.
Diego stressed that if there is something in which his team showed improvement in the Morazán grass, it was when defending in set pieces.
“If you compare it with other games, we were organized in all lines. We were attentive on set pieces, because Real España has a good aerial game, even Rougier got a head. In that aspect we improved a lot, but we have positive and negative details, when you win everything seems nice, but it could have been a tie or lost the game.
I always say that the result is an impostor, we have to analyze everything, there will always be positive and negative things, if we improved a point it was the set pieces against, because it is one of the strengths of Real España”.
Finally, the Ciclón strategist referred to the Argentine midfielder’s debut lucas baldunciel.
“He had participation and assistance, beyond that he ran a lot, he is technical, fast and he has to continue adapting. We hope that you will continue to help us by having this performance”, he closed.