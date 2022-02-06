“I don’t spend money on cars and stuff”: What does Eduin Caz, the famous singer of Grupo Firme, invest in?

“Love was not for me, love was not for me, for me the ratatouille and the corridos”, is heard in the chorus of one of the most famous songs by Grupo Firme, led by Eduin Caz, one of today’s most popular voices.

Grupo Firme is a group belonging to the Mexican regional genre that was born in 2014 in Tijuana, Baja California Mexico. Previously, Eduin had ventured into groups such as Sierreño Challenge, Aventa2 from Tijuana, The 4 from the border and Hidden Force, a group that would be joined by three more young people.

Later they changed to Grupo Fuerza, but realizing that the word “Fuerza” lacked originality, they opted for a synonym: “Firm” was the best choice.

Grupo Firme is currently made up of seven members, Eduin Caz (Vocalist and founder), Joaquin Ruiz (Bass sixth), Abraham Hernández (Second voice), Christian Téllez (Electic Bass), Fito Rubio (Drums), Dilan Camacho (Accordion) and Jhonny Caz (Vocalist).

The beginnings for Grupo Firme were not the best, well in 2017 when they released their debut album “Pasado, Presente y Futuro” they did not get the success they would have expected, however it allowed them to make themselves known in the industry.

Do not invest in cars

In an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, on the program “The Minute that Changed my Destiny”, Caz declared that his life was one of ups and downs, since before fame he had to hire himself as an upholsterer, sing in trucks and even sell clothes in the street markets next to his wife Anahí and his mother.

In the same way, he stressed that he has always been a very transparent person on his social networks and everything that “they observe there, is because I am like that.” Following this tenor, he said that he always had a taste for drinks; however, he is working to stop drinking as much and be a good role model for young people.

Now I measure myself, before I used to drink until dawn, but now thanks to my family, the manager, we already drink with normal amounts. I go to a restaurant and have a glass of wine

In addition, he stated that, unlike other artists, he does not spend his money on vehicles or sports cars, because according to the singer that does not work very well. What he is dedicating himself to is investing in real estate, that is, in houses, buildings or apartments.

He made it clear that throughout his career many have reached out to him, such as his father-in-law, his wife, his manager, but a group that supported them in collaboration and made themselves known was Los Buitres de Sinaloa. And it is that together with them they released the album “Live From Tijuana: los Buitrones y los Firmes”.

