“I must protect my mental health”: Sara Ramírez on hating her character in “And Just Like That…”

Sara Ramirez he’s aware of all the hate for his character in “And Just Like That…”, but ensures that you must protect your mental health first. The role of Ramírez was definitely not very welcome in the continuation of “Sex and the City” and they have made it known on social networks.

Last Thursday, February 3, the first season of “And Just Like That…”, after 10 episodes of about an hour. While many hope to continue seeing more of Carrie Bradshaw and her faithful friends, there are those who wish that this was the last season of the sequel.

Sara Ramírez spoke about the hatred of her character

Since they introduced the character of Che Díaz, a person identified as non-binary and who is played by Sara Ramírez, the public was left with a bad taste in their mouths. From the stereotypes that surround him to the relationship that was born between Che and Miranda Hobbes, the followers of the series were simply not convinced.

In a recent interview with New York Times, Sara Ramírez confessed that she knows about the hatred that exists towards her character, but decides to ignore it for her own good. “I am well aware that there is hate on the internet, but I have to protect my own mental health and my own art.”, admitted Ramirez.

“That is much more important to me because I am a real human being. I am very proud to be able to represent what we have created. We have built a character that is also a human being, that is imperfect, complex, that is not here to please people, nor to seek approval.. He is here to be himself,” Sara continued.