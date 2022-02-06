“If he doesn’t play it’s because I prefer someone else”

2022-02-05

Real Madrid, beaten by elimination in the Copa del Rey, receives Granada this Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti referred to that game in the previous press conference, he continues with significant casualties such as Benzema, he said that he loves criticism because they keep him alive and incidentally he ‘threw’ Hazard, in addition to reacting to Bale’s laughter in the bench. This is how the table of positions of the Spanish league goes Duel against Granada “We need to react to a team that, like everyone else, will come looking for our weaknesses. The most important thing is to react well with a good game and win it”. The critics “I’m not hurt, I’m used to this, to live these moments. It’s confirmation that I’m the manager of Real Madrid and you always have to make decisions and sometimes you’re right and sometimes you’re wrong. Nothing new”. Benzema “It has improved, but it is ruled out.” The changes for Benzema and Vinicius ”Everyone is here to play. Everyone is fine. It’s a decision I have to make. And then wait for it to hit.”

You can get more out of this template “It is true that I have played many times with the same and others who have not played who were ready. It was also a complicated month, with the Super Cup, with the trip of the Brazilians. I think the management of the squad is good, I’m the one who sees the players every day”. Physical state of the template “We are fine, in San Mamés we finished the game well. We’ve had Karim, Mendy or Mariano injured, but they’ll all be back next week and the complicated period is going to come to an end”. He was wrong with Vinicius “I risked a bit with Vini, we can talk about this. It is true that he was tired and one can comment on Vini’s presence, but little can be said about the rest. And for the center forward I have looked for quick attacks with quick people and then change with Isco”. Bale laughs on the bench “I didn’t see it, I don’t know why he laughed and it doesn’t seem important to me. He wanted to get Hazar into overtime and that’s why he warmed up and went three by three to warm up. It’s the rule.”