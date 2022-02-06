IK Multimedia gives away the X-Drive plugin to celebrate 20 years of AmpliTube

IK Multimedia X-Drive promotional banner

Barely three weeks have passed since IK Multimedia decided to give away a plugin valued at €100, and they are already announcing a new gift (this time valued at €149.99). On this occasion to celebrate it’s 20 years (to be said soon) of the birth of one of its most popular products: the suite of effects for guitarists AmpliTube.

And the gift in question is none other than the AmpliTube version of his X-Drive, a distortion effects pedal that until now was exclusive to users of the hardware device of the same name, since when you buy the pedal, you can download it the plugin for free and combine both tools in a hybrid hard/soft environment.

AmpliTube X-Drive is a distortion pedal plugin with 16 different algorithms (modern, metal, monarch, cat, orange, yellow, green, diode, blue, booster, h-boost, crush, octofuzz, purple, fuzzace and big fuzz) that also allows various parameters to be edited to shape the sound to be processed, and even save various configurations as presets that can later be loaded into the hardware pedal as well. Below you can see how the different algorithms of the hardware version sound.

The gift is fully compatible with AmpliTube CS (the free version of AmpliTube), which additionally already includes nothing less than 42 virtual devices between amplifiers, pedals, microphones and other effects. Of course, those who want to get this gift must register on the IK Multimedia website and subscribe to its newsletter.

How to download Amplitube X-Drive

Log in to your IK user account and go to your User Area.

Use the popup to redeem the promotional item and sign up for the mailing list, if you haven’t already.

Download and open the IK Product Manager.

Select Manage My Products and then under the Software tab, click the Install and Authorize button to the right of AmpliTube 5.

If you are already authorized, move your cursor over the Authorize button and click Re-Authorize.

Amplitube X-Drive is available for download for free from the IK Multimedia website until next February 25.

More information: IK Multimedia