$! In Danlí, Olimpia thrashed Honduras Progreso in Pablo Lavallén's debut as merengue coach!

2022-02-05

– Welcome to the minute by minute of Olimpia vs Honduras Progreso – THE GAME ENDS AT THE MARCELO TINOCO! The Olympia thrashed Honduras Progreso three goals to nil for matchday 3 of the Clausura. Brayan Moya, Diego Reyes and Eddie Hernández scored for the four-time champion who made his debut in Danlí with Pablo Lavallén. 90+4′: Zapatazo deflected by Diego Reyes and that was the last play in the match played in Danlí. 90+2′: Olimpia’s defense fell asleep and Progreso almost discounted, but Erick Andina missed a clear situation for the visitor. 90′: Five minute discount is added to the match. 89′: The actions are resumed and Pablo Lavallén is nothing to celebrate his first victory in his debut as manager of Olimpia. 87′: Once again the game was stopped due to gunpowder burning. 86′: Selvin Guevara shoots from the left and the ball goes wide. It seems that Honduras will not shoot directly at the goal of Olimpia.

84′: Substitution for Honduras Progress: Leslie Heraldez leaves and Jóse Dominguez enters. 79′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR OLIMPIA! PARTY SENTENCED IN DANLI! EDDIE HERNANDEZ DID IT! Shot from field to field by Yustin Arboleda to Eddie, who did not spare the counterattack and shot Andrés Salazar with his left foot. 3-0 for Leon. 75′: The match was stopped in Danlí after the burning of pyrotechnics in the local bar after the second goal. Gunpowder clouds the view on the field of play.

73′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR OLIMPIA! IMMEDIATE EFFECT! IT WAS DONE BY THE NEWLY ENTERED DIEGO REYES! A deflected center by Chirinos was in favor of the merengue attacker who released a kick from the area line, being unstoppable for Salazar. 2-0 for the Lion. 72′: Center to the right of Chirinos that is very high for Eddie Hernández and a new scoring situation at Olimpia is wasted.

70′: Changes in Olympia: The scorer Brayan Moya leaves and Yustin Arboleda enters in his place. José Pinto also leaves the game to let Diego Reyes enter. 69′: There have been no scoring situations in the game after Moya scored ten minutes ago. 66′: Double changes in Honduras Progreso: Richard Mercado enters for Geovanny Martínez as well as Selvin Guevara for Julian Martínez 62′: First change in Olympia. After a discreet game, Jerry Bengston is replaced by Michaell Chirinos. 59′: In his celebration, Moya celebrated by taking off his shirt and earned the first yellow card of the match.

58′: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR OLIMPIA! BRAYAN MOYA IS BACK! “La Bestia” made a sensational self-pass against Ángel Barrios’ mark, and upon entering the area he finished off across Salazar’s left post, who pushed the ball into the back of the net. 1-0 for Olympia.

53′: Pinto continues to be the most dangerous for Olimpia, who once again shot off goal. 52′: Horrible shot by Julian “Tierrita” Martínez from the crescent and Honduras Progreso still hasn’t finished off between the three posts defended by Edrick Menjivar. 48′: José Mario Pinto takes a “swimming pool” in the rival area before goalkeeper Salazar leaves. The Honduras He asks to be shown the yellow card for simulating, but everything was left in a goal kick. 46′: Edwin Rodríguez had it! The merengue pearl wasted a dead ball in the center of the area and his left foot went wide of the progressive goal. *There was only one substitution for this second chapter and it was in the visiting team. middle jose Daniel Quiroz He left to make room for striker Erick Andino Portillo, who returns to the National League after passing through Ascenso. START THE COMPLEMENT IN DANLI

45+2: THE FIRST HALF ENDS! Between complaints from Portillo, who was bleeding after the aggression suffered in the previous play, Olimpia and Honduras Progreso went into the break goalless. 45:+1′: Víctor Arauz’s slap in the face of Javier Portillo that goes unnoticed by the central referee Jefferson Escobar who did not show him a yellow card. Two minutes of discount are added in the first half Four. Five’: Great individual play by Jamir Maldonado, he takes off Sacaza with category and crosses towards Pinto who heads, without a mark, out of Andrés Salazar’s goal. 42′: José Mario Pinto is animated from the left sector and puts a thread that goes off the progressive goal. 39′: Bengston’s header deflected after a free kick.

34′: HUGE MISS BY JERRY BENGSTON! Bryan Moya serves a long ball to the Merengue striker who in a one-on-one, with the mark from behind, shot into the body of Andres Salazar and missed the goal in Olimpia’s first shot of the match.

30′: Jorge Álvarez is being treated for ankle pain and will be replaced by Edwin Rodríguez who is already warming up. 25′: We’re halfway through the first half and Olimpia hasn’t generated any shots yet.

18′: again the Honduras! Victor Arauz He cheers from outside the area, takes a mark and his shot crosses the entire merengue rectangle, leaving near Edrick Menjívar’s goal. 16′: The first shot of the game came and it was for Honduras. Geovanny Martínez surprised on the counterattack, with speed he left the central merengues behind and finished off the net from outside the local goal. 14′: No emotions so far in Danlí. Those from Lavallén can’t get past the progressive wall, however, they dominate the game.

10′: Hard match in midfield. Honduras falls back and does not allow Olimpia to generate an attack. 5′: León is dominant from the flanks, but has not been able to lurk in Andrés Salazar’s goal. 5:00 PM: THE GAME STARTED! Olimpia and Honduras Progreso are already playing in Danlí for matchday 3. From the city of Danlí, under a temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a forecast of rain, the four-time champion Olympia Play with him Honduran Progress at the opening of day 3 of the tournament Clausura 2022 of the National League. 4:50 pm: In Olimpia they report that last minute changes were made prior to the start of the game, such as the entry of the veteran Bryan Beckeles instead of the young Luis Reyes in the center, as well as the inclusion of Bryan Moya by Edwin Rodríguez and Carlos Pineda by Germán Mejía. 4:45 p.m.: A good number of fans came to Marcelo Tinoco to watch Olimpia vs. Honduras Progreso.

4:40 pm: This is the starting team of Honduras Progreso in Danlí. 31. Andres Salazar; 8. Víctor Arauz, 5. José Daniel Quiroz, 4. Oidel Pérez, 2. Ángel Barrios; 15. Edwin Maldonado, 33. Gregory Gónzalez, 27. Julian Martínez, 10. Cristian Sacaza; 30. Leslie Heraldez and 21. Geovany Martínez.

4:30 pm: Attention Olympians! This is the first eleven that Pablo Lavallén commands as technical director of Albo. 1. Edrick Menjivar; 46. ​​Jamir Maldonado, 4. Jose Garcia, 6. Bryan Beckeles. 25. Javier Portillo; 32. Carlos Pineda, 23. Jorge Álvarez, 21. José Pinto, 13. Bryan Moya 30. Eddie Hernández, 27. Jerry Bengtson. 4:20 pm: Both teams jump onto the Marcelo Tinoco pitch to do warm-up exercises.

4:10 p.m.: The coaches of both teams, Pablo Lavallén, who makes his debut today with Olimpia, and Jhon Jairo López, coach of Honduras Progreso, share a talk prior to the match.

4:00 p.m.: The soccer players arrived minutes ago at the Danlí venue where the ball will roll at five in the afternoon.

3:50 p.m.: Olympic fans have already begun to fill the Marcelo Tinoco stadium, which hosts its third championship game.