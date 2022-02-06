In front of the camera Jessica Cediel dazzled with her figure and made everyone fall in love

True to her style the Colombian Jessica Cediel captured the attention of his fans social networks by publishing a couple of videos of her where her spectacular figure is clearly seen in her feed of Instagram. On the other hand, and speaking of her personal life, the brilliant brunette is a journalist, model and television presenter who has shown great charisma in front of the camera.

For her part, the aforementioned presenter was born in the city of Bogotais 38 years old and was part of the team of the program “Happy Saturdays” in which he participated from December 5 of last year until a couple of months ago. In the mentioned weekly strip she was in charge of a section called “Happy Bingo” where he gave millionaire prizes to those who decided to participate.

During this 2021 Jessica had a great peak in his career since he was part of the team of Telemundo sports in the 2020 Olympics which were recently held in the city of tokyo, Japan. There, the beautiful coffee presenter showed all her talent and added a great deal of experience to her professional career.

This without a doubt confirms the great feeling she has with her followers and that is why every time she makes a publication in their respective official accounts, her fans react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising her incredible beauty as well as opinion on everything you share.

As we anticipated at the beginning of the note, the Colombian presenter is on everyone’s lips after posting a series of videos on her official Twitter account. Instagram. It is that in them he appears wearing his spectacular figure from his house in front of the camera. In addition, as can be seen in them, it is seen that the beautiful brunette has a toned physique, so she captures all the eyes of her fans.