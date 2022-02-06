In Guayaquil, a mother filed a complaint and a protection action against hospitals and the Ministry of Health for her baby to be operated | Community | Guayaquil

Ginger Albán went to social networks a few days ago to ask for help in order to arrange the transfer of her newborn to a hospital where she can undergo heart surgery. Her mother even filed a complaint against the hospital where her baby arrived from El Empalme, where she was born on January 30.

She made the complaint because she thought that the hospital had not managed the transfer of her newborn. According to her, her son’s condition was so serious that no hospital wanted to risk operating on him and they only told her to pray.

“Renato is swollen and bruised,” says Melina Rosado, the minor’s aunt, as she comforts her brother Renato, the newborn’s father.

Rosado has entered the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the hospital and has seen him several times, as his sister-in-law is still on medical leave.

The controversy arose because the baby could not have been operated on at the Francisco de Icaza Bustamante hospital, located in the south of Guayaquil, supposedly because they did not have the equipment and the patient had to be referred to another children’s hospital in the north of the city. That transfer did not materialize in the first days.

“My son arrived in Guayaquil the same day he was born and they told me that they were going to take him to another bigger (hospital), but days passed and nothing,” says the father of the minor through tears. Since January 30 they have slept in a van that was parked outside the hospital.

On Thursday, a team of doctors from the hospital to which the baby was to be referred went to examine the patient and determined that he was too weak to be transferred or operated on, according to relatives, who complain that time has passed.

This Friday they told the aunt that little Renato would not be responding to the medications.

The patient is 5 days old and needs a catheterization because he was born with backwards heart valves, the family explains.

They admit that the baby’s condition was serious from day 1, but at least they hoped that he would undergo surgery to give him a chance.

The mother this week filed a protection action against the two hospitals involved and against the Ministry of Public Health (MSP).

The measure is aimed at a judge declaring the violation of the infant’s right to health and ordering the operation. The family also hopes to receive a public apology and comprehensive reparation for the material and non-material damage caused to the minor.

#RELEASE | The Children’s Hospital Dr. Francisco De Icaza Bustamante, in relation to the patient who was admitted to this hospital on January 30, 2022, referred from the El Empalme canton, reports that: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/s8pOUvpWBo – Children’s Hospital (@HospitalFIB) February 4, 2022

This newspaper requested a version from the hospitals involved, but since there was an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office, they did not comment.

However, this Friday afternoon the Ministry of Health issued a statement in which they mention that at the Francisco de Icaza Bustamante hospital “the newborn has received comprehensive and timely medical care with the multidisciplinary team, however, the pathology that suffers corresponds to a complex picture with reserved prognosis”.

The State portfolio states that the child has been evaluated by the doctors of the health home where he has been staying for five days and by another team of professionals from a hospital of the Complementary Network and that at the moment his diagnosis does not allow him to be operated or transfer him to another hospital.

While this is resolved, Renato’s parents pray for a miracle. (I)