In Zacatecas, they find 18 bodies in three municipalities

In Zacatecas, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) reported the discovery of 16 bodies and the report of two murders in different areas in three municipalities.

The first discovery was in the municipality of Fresnillo, where ten bodies were found wrapped in blankets on the streets of the community. Linnet III, located on state highway number 60, almost on the border limits with the municipality of Villa de Cos.

Emergency personnel were alerted by residents of the area, who testified that armed men aboard trucks threw one by one the bodies of the victims while the vehicles were in motion between distances of five to ten meters.

Authorities confirmed that the victims were dead and, in some cases, showed signs of torture; however, the management of the Institute of Forensic Sciences It will be what determines the cause of death and the identity of the bodies.

The place remains under a security operation and guarded by the National Guard and the Army, in addition to the state police and investigative agents. So far there are no arrests.

6 bodies found in warehouse

The Attorney General of the State of Zacatecas reported that six bodies They were located in a winery, located between the communities of San Pablo and Santa Elena, in the municipality of Pánfilo Natera.

So far the identity of the people is unknown, but it was confirmed that they are men and that they were suspended from a railing of this building.

The place was guarded by the Army, the National Guard, the state police and agents of the Investigative Police, who deployed an operation to locate the person or persons responsible.

Both events are currently being attended by the Expert and Police personnel. It will only be through institutional channels that official information on the progress of the investigations will be shared. – FGJE Zacatecas (@FiscaliaZac) February 5, 2022

Two other murders reported

Later, the discovery of a body was reported on Guerrero street, in the municipality of Guadalupe, after detonations of a firearm were heard. It was confirmed that in the Santa Cecilia alley there was a man who no longer had vital signs.

Also in the metropolitan area, a murder was recorded in the Colonia Bellavista neighborhood of the state capital.

Drug trafficking violence

Violence linked to drug trafficking has intensified in recent years in Zacatecas, a state that, according to authorities and analysts, the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels are in dispute.

At the end of 2021, violent events such as confrontations and the discovery of bodies hanging in public places multiplied. This led the federal government to reinforce security in the area with the military.

On January 6 last, ua truck with 10 dead bodies It was located outside the state government palace.

Zacatecas has been governed since last September by David Monreal, from Morena and Close to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Mexico adds, according to official figures, more than 300 thousand murders since December 2006, when the federal government launched a controversial military anti-drug operation.

With information from AFP.

