‘It is no longer an obligation!’; Miguel Herrera defended Rayados for failure

Jessica Mendez

Monterey, NL / 05.02.2022 13:44:45





scratched fell to the Egyptian team, Al Ahlyin his first game in the Club World Cupso his participation has been marked as a failure, since his rival had 13 casualties.

But nevertheless, Tigres coach, Miguel Herrera, defended the institution to which he once belonged as a strategist, underlining that it is no longer that easy for a Mexican to advance to the semifinals, despite the fact that in 2021 those of the UANL reached the Final.

“At the end of the day, I don’t think so, it’s also not knowing a bit about the rivals you face, it seems that we think we’re going to the MDC and say, ‘you’re going to play against such a team and well…’ it’s an obligation that the Mexican teams have to go to the next round so easily and it is no longer so, you have to know the teams from Qatar, Arabia, the Koreans and Chinese that have played against the Concacaf area, they are solid and strong teams that are physically better day, their leagues have been growing, in football and we should know the advantage”.

“I reiterate, not because TIgres has reached an MDC final, whoever goes to the next one has the obligation to reach or win it, we see it as an obligation because we like to compete and we want to be better every day, we demand ourselves, but we stop thinking that the game is won until it is played and things are done well on the field, it seems that we have already won at the table and the game passes and you fall by surprise, we have been thinking that we are going to win and think about what that follows. The matches are won until they are played,” he added.

Now Rayados will have to play only for fifth placeor, something he has already done in two World Cups; his greatest achievement has been two thirds.

​