Italian singer joins artists who will not go to the San Remo Festival in Cuba

Another international artist leaves the San Remo festival to be held in Cuba in April with the support of Lis Cuesta, wife of Cuban ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel, with a view to promoting tourism, music, gastronomy and business with the island , which faces a deep economic crisis and a decline in tourism.

The Italian singer, actress and dancer Denise Faro joins the Spanish singer-songwriters Alex Ubago and Carlos Torres, the flamenco pop duo Andy & Lucas and the Mexican of Cuban parents Kalimba, who during the course of this week have expressed on their social networks the rejection of a dictatorial regime and at the same time its support for the Cubans on the island.

“I am not going to support any dictatorship at any time, in any country,” Faro said in a video in Spanish shared on his social networks.

The artist, born in Rome, who left her mark at the Viña del Mar Festival in Chile, in 2012, and who is known in Latin American countries, coincided with the other musicians who withdrew from the San Remo Music Awards Fest in Cuba, in that “this was not the time or the way to provide aid to the Cuban people.”

In response to the popular discontent that broke out on July 11 and the criticism of the increasingly active civil society, the Cuban regime unleashed a wave of repression, which continues to intensify with long sentences for protesters and the forced expulsion of activists from the country.

The most recent is that of the historian Carolina Barrero, who arrived in Madrid threatened that if she did not leave Cuba they would file charges against the mothers and activists who accompanied her in a protest in front of the Court of the Havana municipality on October 10.

The Italian singer who gives up going to Cuba

After thanking the people who sent her comments and videos documenting the situation in Cuba, Denise Faro said that she had been invited, but never hired, by an Italian promoter to sing some songs in Cuba.

“I was super excited because I really want to meet the Cuban people, it was going to be my first time,” said Faro, who released his first album in December, Change of routewith versions in Italian and Spanish.

The artist, who also sings in English and has ventured into film and theater, acknowledged that she was very “misinformed” about Cuba.

“Now I understand what you are going through, you are really suffering. This is not the time to go to a festival”, she pointed out, thanking those who “opened her eyes”, while promising Cubans that there will be other occasions to dance and sing together.

Denise Faro thanked the people who ‘opened her eyes’ to the situation in Cuba.

In turn, some comments at the bottom of his video thanked Faro’s decision.

“It is a gesture that the Cuban community that suffers today will thank you. No artist is to blame, it’s a truly diabolical regime. One day Cuba will be free and we will be very happy to receive everyone who wants to sing in freedom,” someone who identified himself as Karell Martínez wrote on the artist’s Facebook page.

In various ways, many Cubans thanked the artists who decided not to participate in San Remo in Havana, including the activist Saily González Velásquez, from Cuba; the boxer Yordenis Ugás, the artists Descemer Bueno, Pancho Céspedes and Willy Chirino, among others.

“Thank you for understanding that these acts promoted by the Cuban dictatorship only intend to convey a message that ‘everything is fine’ within the island, while committing the cruelest acts of repression against the people,” Chirino wrote on his Instagram in a message to Alex Ubago.

Who is behind the San Remo Music Awards in Cuba

The San Remo Music Awards Festival should have been held last November, as announced Granma in April 2021, at the Karl Marx theater and the National Hotel. The new version, in April, will take place in a club in El Vedado.

The meeting is organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Egrem label and under the auspices of the Cuban Institute of Music, the Ministries of Tourism and Foreign Trade and the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba, indicated the island’s media.

It has the support of Italian businessman, event producer and painter Nicola Convertino, creator of the San Remo Music Awards, an international competition whose final is held during the most important Italian song event, Festival di Sanremo, organized by Rai television.

San Remo Music Awards was born after Convertino organized in 2001 San Remo in the Kremlinin Moscow, which brought together figures of Italian song vintage.

Convertino has coordinated humanitarian aid to Cuba from Italy in conjunction with Italian artistic director Flavio Ferrari.

The delivery of syringes, masks and other medical supplies took place last summer, in response to the contingent of health personnel that the Cuban government sent to Italy at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.

“Cuba is a country that is very close to us in human feelings and we also recognize the cultural potential of the island that has numerous internationally prestigious artists. We also think that it is an attractive emerging market, with good possibilities of establishing bilateral relations in multiple businesses in the medium and long term,” Convertino told Cuban media about the San Remo festival.

Convertino also has a clothing line, Nicola Convertino Moda D’Autore, for whose distribution in stores in Cuba he signed with the official label Egrem. Before arriving on the island, these fashion pieces were in Uzbekistan and China.

In addition to the musical offer, the San Remo Music Awards will have a culinary and fashion component, directed by the Cuban presenter Edith Massola.

Italian singer Denise Faro at the Viña del Mar Festival, Chile, in February 2012.

This story was originally published on February 5, 2022 9:00 a.m.

