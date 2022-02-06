“It’s been intense, but I’m better now”: Camilo Sesto’s son reappears after leaving the hospital

After two months of being admitted to a clinic in Spain and when it was speculated whether he would survive or not, Camilo Sesto’s son reappeared and was seen after discharge. With evident thinness, he gave his first words, acknowledging the intense days he lived through.

When he turned 38, on November 24, 2021, he suffered a bicycle fall and, being unconscious on the street, a heavy rain fell and he was exposed to the elements for hours. A pneumonia it was the result of this incident that kept him in intensive care, hovering between life and death.

Much was said when he was sick and his mother, Lourdes Ornelas, was the one who always stayed by his side, suspiciously reporting the state of her son’s health. And since January 26 he left the care center and is back at home.

The first words of Camilo Sesto’s son outside the hospital

Finally, the nightmare that lived Camilo Blanes Ornelas, seeing his health deteriorate, culminated when he was discharged from the Puerta de Hierro Hospital in Madrid.

And again on the street, the young singer reappeared and was seen walking near his residence, where he gave the first words to the media.

Although he did not give many details, he stressed that he feels very well. “I am strong. They told me that I have to walk and eat well”, he said on his walk, mentioning the medical indications that he is following in his rehabilitation, he reviewed the 20Minutes portal.

He was seen wearing a long-sleeved military green sweater, and on top a black vest with large pockets and a backpack hanging from his back. He wore his inevitable black hat, polarized glasses and a printed mask to protect himself from the pandemic, which ended up hiding his face.

At one point he raised his hand to his face and you could see the loss of muscle mass that he obtained in his convalescence, with several weeks in the ICU.

“Camilín” is not the same. The first images confirm his thinness and problems in his mobility and breathing, physical consequences that remain from the days he spent in bed.

However, his spirit speaks volumes about the optimism he must have for his full recovery.

The magazine Semana de España had already published the first photos of the young man, after his release from the hospital. The graphs left more than one shocked, before the weight loss.

“It’s been a few intense months, but I’m better now”, he said very relaxed and in the few words that he agreed to give to a journalist from a Spanish media outlet.

When asked by the people who were by his side, he did not mention his mother or his alleged girlfriend, he only managed to be very general in his response: “Many people around the world and people close to me”.

He acknowledged with a dry yes, that his mother was by his side every day of his hospitalization. And he corrected saying that the young woman is not his girlfriend, but a friend.

