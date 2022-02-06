Jack Dorsey injects capital into Colombian fintech for Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto services

The businessman invested $17 million of his fortune to speed up Bitcoin (BTC) services and other cryptocurrencies in the country. The beneficiary company was Movii, a company highly specialized in Fintech services.

The acceptance of cryptocurrencies in financial operations seems to have a growing trend in the country. Not long after the La Haus and Olfabrand cases. Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, closed the week by venturing into the Colombian cryptocurrency market. On this occasion, the businessman decided to bet on the Movii company, classified according to Colombian financial legislation as a Specialized Company in Electronic Deposits (SEDPE).

The terms of the investment

In exchange for a capital injection of 17 million dollars; the company Movii will work on the design and implementation of a purchase service with Bitcoin, as well as for various cryptocurrency projects already present in it. The final agreement was in the name of Square, a company of which Jack Dorsey is CEO. In a local interview, Movii co-founder Hernando Rubio referred to Jack Dorsey as the Elon Musk of cryptocurrencies, after expressing the importance of his North American investor:

“Square is the second largest fintech in the world, it is a very relevant issue, not only because of the magnitude of the company, but also because it is the first investment that Square makes in Latin America and it does so in Colombia, in MOVii. It is a very big milestone. Jack Dorsey is like the Elon Musk of the cryptocurrency world, he is very committed to making Bitcoin the native currency of online transactions.”

The capital injection received by Movii It is the continuation of its digital business strategy, which has a good track record since 2021. The fundamental objective of this strategy will be to contribute to financial inclusion in Colombia, through the diversification of digital payment methods.

“With our new partners and their investment, we will continue our mission to promote financial inclusion so that anyone in Colombia can pay and be paid digitally. We want to reach more people and small businesses, and be a catalyst in the democratization of financial services.”

Dorsey’s confidence in cryptocurrencies

Less than a month ago, Jack Dorsey just confirmed that Square, plans to go ahead with his projects to build a Bitcoin mining system. The businessman considers Bitcoin as a beneficial element for business growth. Carrying out initiatives of your developing in Africa, India, and as a more recent phenomenon, Latin America.

“We believe all businesses should be able to participate and prosper in the economy. We partner with sellers of all sizes: large companies with complex business operations, sellers just starting out, as well as merchants who started selling with Square and have grown over time. Whether it’s the food truck setting up a brick and mortar restaurant, the former sole proprietor adding her first employees, or the entrepreneur expanding from one location to ten, as our vendors scale, so will make our solutions. We all grow together.”

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action that the reader takes on the information found on our website is strictly at their own risk.