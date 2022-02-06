Javier Aguirre describes Monterrey’s defeat in the Club World Cup as an absolute failure

Javier Aguirre pointed out that they must think about what follows and considers that it is “early” to think about resigning

Coach Javier Aguirre described Monterrey’s elimination from the Club World Cup as an absolute failure after losing in their first match against the Egyptian team Al Alhly and in his opinion his team lacked intelligence in the match.

“This is a bad night, an absolute failure, totally, but this goes on, the team competes, it was not a good night for us in terms of results, but neither is this something that diverted us from the path we are on, we are working, we are on it,” he said.

Javier Aguirre Getty

On whether the result has led him to think about putting his position as strategist for the Monterrey team on the table, Aguirre declared “it’s early for that“.

“The league is there, we have played three games, it was not what we expected, but I feel very strong to continue here,” he said.

The Monterrey helmsman said that they had analyzed the opponent and knew that they had to take advantage on the board because otherwise it would be complicated later, which finally happened.

“We did not expect to reach halftime with a 0-0 lead, we had more possession and opportunities, the team was disappointed, with their goal we disorganized ourselves and left more space and it was difficult for us to give the game a fluidity, we had crosses, they were good back,” he added.

After the crash, Javier Aguirre apologized to the fans of the Monterrey team and said that now they only have to continue on their way in search of transcending in Liga MX.

“The players and I are sorry, a huge apology to the fans, we have to put up with it, it was a bad result, it’s very hard, but we can’t deviate, there is the League, it was a failure, there are always consequences, we will continue working and see forward,” he concluded.