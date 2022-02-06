Jeff Bezos: the 12 questions you must ask yourself if you want to be successful as the founder of Amazon nnda nnlt | ANSWERS

For sure, Jeff Bezos He is one of those entrepreneurs who inspire millions of people for the professional achievements he has had throughout his life. And it is not for less, because after having founded amazon, a company in which he currently owns a 7% stake, his fortune grew rapidly, becoming one of the richest men in the world, something he achieved in 2017, and between 2018 and 2019 he remained in second place. Not only that, since he was the first person to exceed 100,000 million dollars of wealth.

MORE INFORMATION: What does Jeff Bezos’ nearly $500 million yacht look like?

Although on February 2, 2021, he announced that he was leaving his position as executive director of the giant e-commerce and cloud computing services to become executive president, the American tycoon continued with his projects and is now the majority shareholder in the retailer Amazon. .com, The Washington Post newspaper and the aerospace company Blue Origin, thanks to the latter he traveled to space in July of last year, along with his brother, aboard his own vehicle, the New Shepard, on the suborbital flight NS- 16.

Although he was not the first billionaire to go to space, everyone agrees that he is a man with great economic power. Due to everything he has achieved at 58 years old, many want to know what the secret of his success is.. The answer was given by Bezos himself during a commencement speech at Princeton University in 2010.. In it, he revealed the 12 questions that he asks himself, over and over again, to find out if he is happy with his achievements in the professional and work field, something that people who seek to be like the entrepreneur should also do.

MORE INFORMATION: Jeff Bezos and the two questions he asked a young woman before hiring her at Amazon

When Jeff Bezos introduced the new Kindle Fire HD and Kindle Paper white family during Amazon’s press conference on September 6, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo: Joe Klamar / AFP)

WHAT ARE THE RULES OF JEFF BEZOS?

In the speech titled “We are what we choose”, Jeff Bezos revealed the pre-established rules that he has to achieve success. At referred to the difference between gifts and choices, while he said that the first ones are easy because in the end they happen, the second is more difficult, because it will take you to where you want to go.

To do this, he recounted the time he had the idea of ​​starting an online bookstore business (Amazon). “It really was a tough choice, but in the end, I decided I had to give it a try. I didn’t think I would regret trying and failing, and suspected that the decision not to try would always haunt me. After much thought, I took the least safe path to follow my passion; and I’m proud of that choice.”, he said according to El Economista.

He also gave some examples of the things he does to have a productive life, and although some seem strange, the tycoon takes them at face value. For example, give yourself a time limit to make decisions or ask yourself 12 questions to find out if you are happy with what you have.

MORE INFORMATION: 10 things you should know about Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon

Jeff Bezos arriving at the premiere of “The Post” on December 14, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mandel Ngan / AFP)

THE 12 QUESTIONS JEFF BEZOS ASKED

Jeff Bezos listed the 12 questions that have marked his path to success and could help others. These are the following:

How will you use your gifts? What decisions will you make? Will inertia guide you or will you follow your passions? Will you follow the dogma or will you be original? Will you choose an easy life or a life of service and adventure? Will you weaken in the face of criticism or will you follow your convictions? Will you bluff when you’re wrong or will you apologize? Will you hide from rejection or act when you feel passion? Will you play it safe or be a little fearless? When it’s hard, will you give up or be ruthless? Will you be a cynic or will you be a builder? Will you take advantage at the expense of others or will you be kind?

Although these will not lead to immediate success, the billionaire assured in his speech that he will help everyone make the best decisions.