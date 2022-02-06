Jennifer Lopez wears a stunning outfit on Jimmy Fallon’s show and sings a duet with Maluma

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon to perform for the first time the duet version of the ballad “Marry Me”the main theme of the homonymous film that the music stars co-star in and that will premiere on Valentine’s weekend around the world.

On the show, JLo, who appeared in a slinky red dress with a bare back, had a dynamic with Jimmy called “Wedding, Set Go!”. The first challenge was to know who would catch the most roses, which were thrown at them from a powerful machine. She won La Diva del Bronx.

The second challenge was the launch of a mannequin dressed as if it were getting married: one was from a boyfriend (which happened to Jennifer) and another, from a girlfriend. They had to throw it from a door frame to a bed installed in the study. JLo threw first and managed to put the mannequin on the bed but it slipped. Jimmy launched and although his mannequin was left on the bed, he won the singer because his mannequin went further.

The third challenge was to find a ring inside a cake that they had to undo. and that at some point they ended up launching. Jimmy won, defeating the challenge.

The presentation

For the presentation he had with Maluma, Jennifer Lopez, 52, wore a stunning outfit. As is well known, Ben Affleck’s girlfriend is in an enviable physical shape.

JLo wore a white outfit consisting of a short open bolero that revealed the matching top, some white ribbons that extended from her neck to the lower part of the abdomen, where they joined the waistband of her skirt that fell in an inverted “v” at her waist , revealing her stylized abdomen.

Here you can see the presentation: