Jesse Rodríguez beats Carlos Cuadras

The American Jesse Rodriguez gave one of the surprises of this new year after beating the Mexican by unanimous decision Carlos Cuadras in the main event of the evening at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Jesse Rodriguez came out with a great fight rhythm, pulling away in the scores after a great start where he dropped Cuadras in the third with a body shot.

Cuadras reacted in the middle of the fight by landing good blows, but Rodríguez endured everything and made the Mexican fail a lot, who was seen at times overcome by the intensity of the young fighter.

In the last rounds, Cuadras unsuccessfully sought the knockout to try to turn the fight around. Finally, the fight went to the scores, giving Rodríguez the victory by (117-110, 117-110 and 115-112).

We remember that Jesse Rodríguez was originally going to fight against Fernando Díaz at flyweight. After Sor Rungvisai tested positive for Covid 19, he replaced him and at 22 years old he went up to super flyweight to fight for the title against Cuadras.

Cuadras when he fights against the greats and goes as a victim, he always has his best fights, however when he comes out as a favorite as it happened tonight he gives his best version.

With this victory Jesse Rodríguez should expose his belt against the Thai Sister Rungvisai.

In the semi stellar combat Jamie Mitchell retained her world women’s bantamweight belt from the World Boxing Association (WBA), after beating carly skelly. The champion knocked the challenger to the ground in the first and second rounds, prompting the referee to stop the fight in the fourth.

In a matchup of undefeated featherweights, Raymond Ford (11-0-1, 6 KOs) retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental belt after winning a split decision over Edward Vazqeuez (11-1, 3 KOs. The scores were 98-92, 97-93 for Ford and 96-94 for Vázquez.

flyweight Fernando Diaz won by unanimous decision over the undefeated lorenzo smith. The scores were 96-93, 96-93 and 95-94 in favor of Díaz.