Jonathan Rodríguez debuts as a scorer for Al-Nassr and forgets about Cruz Azul

The Uruguayan striker joined the party of his new team that thrashed Al-Ta’ee 4-1 in the First Division of Saudi Arabia.

“I miss you… because your memory lives in me…”reads one of the choruses of the Ricky Martin song, the same one that today must be playing on the personal radios of each one of the fans of Blue Cross seeing how jonathan rodriguez he celebrates a goal with another shirt… a yellow one -by the way-, that of Al-Nassr.

Since his departure from La Noria, the debut of ‘Cabecita’ with his new team had been delayed due to his positive for COVID-19. But already this Sunday, February 6, he has begun a new stage in his career and made his debut as a scorer in the 4-1 thrashing of his squad against Al-Ta’ee in a day of Saudi Arabia First Division.

The Uruguayan was in charge of scoring the fourth and final goal for his team at minute 79′ of the second half. His goal was a house mark: He received outside the area, and without much room for movement, he advanced the ball a few centimeters to shoot with an impossible direct effect at an angle unattainable for the goalkeeper.

When seeing the images of his first goal, Cruz Azul’s ideology recalls the 50 goals he scored defending the light blue shirt. However, Rodríguez himself felt that his stage with La Maquina was over and he decided not to renew his contract, so from the noble zone of the club they decided to sell him to the Arab club.

With Al-Nassr he is having a good season despite the fact that he has not seen so many minutes. The yellow team is second in the standings with 38 points, six behind the leaders, Al-Ittihad, who are in the lead with 44 units and one game less than the rest.