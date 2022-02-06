Juan Fernando Quintero returns to River Plate match against Vélez Sarsfield | Colombians Abroad

And the day longed for by the River Plate fans arrived, as they themselves called it ‘the return of the king’ to the Monumental. Juan Fernando Quintero played about half an hour in the friendly match against Vélez Sarsfield, corresponding to the Juan Gilberto Funes friendly tournament.

Minute 62, an hour into the game and the public present in Núñez stood up, only to receive the Colombian, who was returning after his journey through Chinese soccer. Quintero was received between applause and applause.

Pure flashes of quality allowed to see the 10 of the crossed band, who entered the Gallardo circuit with all the attitude, to be able to start again his consolidation to the eleventh of River Plate. He was seen with rhythm, even with things to improve, from the physical point of view, despite the fact that he was not slow, he will be able to give much more and continue improving his level, aiming at a single objective, to be called up to the Colombian National Team.

Not only in the stands, the fans of the crossed band expressed their happiness to see the hero of the 2018 Libertadores again, dressed in the “Millo” shirt. In the 32 minutes he was on the court, he touched the ball 28 times. He made a total of 24 passes, of which 22 were effective, with 92% accuracy.