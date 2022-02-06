Julián Gil blames Cristiano Ronaldo for “jealous” and for eliminating him from series “I’m Georgina”

Georgina Rodriguez currently has the attention of the world after the premiere of her documentary series “I am Georgina” on Netflix, in which he gives a broad overview of his luxurious life as Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, one of the best soccer players in the world.

What does all this have to do with the actor Julian Gil? In one of the last episodes he has a small cameo that, according to the actor, was a larger appearance, or so he confessed in a interview he had with “El Gordo y la Flaca”.

On the Univision show, Julián Gil analyzed that scene in which he appeared and assured that, initially, he raised the idea that he appeared with Georgina Rodríguez at all times, but Cristiano Ronaldo he didn’t like the idea.

“What happens is that apparently I I was hired for all six chapters and apparently there has been an issue of jealousy of Mr. Ronaldo towards me and they kicked me out of the series“He commented. After his comment he clarified that it was all a joke.

Why did Julián Gil appear in “Soy Georgina”?

The truth is Julian Gil it does appear in the documentary series “I am Georgina”, and he does it in one of the last episodes in which he had a cameo during an event that coincided with Georgina Rodriguez in Spain.

After the premiere of “I am Georgina”, on Netflix, the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo It has given much to talk about, both positively and negatively.