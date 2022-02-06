Jürgen Klopp spoke of Díaz’s assistance and hard blow in his debut in Liverpool: praise | premier league

Luis Díaz made his debut with assistance in Liverpool, in the 3-1 victory against Cardiff for the FA Cup. He looked strong, fast as always, integrated and excited, but managed to give a scare that his coach, Jürgen Klopp, did not escape.

The Colombian fell over 80 minutes and in the repetition it was seen how they stepped on his knee after a spectacular fall.

The boss was left, first of all, with his assist on Minamino’s goal: “The goal he set up against Taki was absolutely incredible, high pressure, counter pressure, I love it, then Taki finished it off,” said the German. Well done, Lucho!

But then came the scare: “Then the long ball, the big challenge, he goes down and grabs his knee and we’re all really shocked. I looked on the screen and saw everything was fine in the air, everything was fine when he came down, then I saw the big guy from Cardiff stepping on his knee,” Klopp said.

Is it to worry? “Now he has a bruise there and a scar, it’s red and a little open. We all told him ‘Welcome to England’ and now he has his first assist and his first scar. That’s absolutely fine,” said the Liverpool coach. “I don’t think it’s serious. Maybe tomorrow I’ll feel it more and we’ll have to react to that, but it’s nothing serious,” he reassured.

Díaz left his first day at Anfield amidst hugs, with a resounding applause from the demanding local public and a heart full of hope… and yes, a Band-Aid on his knee, surely the first of many.