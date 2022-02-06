Just Ben Simmons? What the Sixers are willing to trade to get James Harden off the Nets

James Harden, Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets seem inevitably to lead to a trade that more and more details are being revealed.

Get ready, and fasten your seatbelts. The trading frenzy has arrived, and until February 10, the deadline to make transfers in the National Basketball Association (NBA) 2021-22, there will be a lot of moves and rumors. Now, the main one is the novel by james harden and the possible arrival Philadelphia 76ers.

Several reports indicated that The beard would be willing to play somewhere else, and yesterday the bombshell came out that the Brooklyn Nets they would listen to offers for him. Obviously, the interested team is Philadelphia, who has in Ben Simmons a strong card to tempt those led by Kevin Durant.

Philly desperately seeks to find a luxury star who will serve him in his ring aspirations and who is worthy of exchanging for Simmons. Harden is just that, and he could be the perfect partner for a Joel Embid he’s playing at the level of an MVP.

What the 76ers would give for James Harden

It was thought that in addition to the Australian point guard, the Sixers should give more role players. But according to Philadelphia reporter Kyle Neubeck, the franchise she’s not interested in giving away multiple valuable pieces in exchange for a disgruntled star like Harden.

“The Sixers don’t think they have to give up more than one All-Star multiple times in Simmons to close a deal. before February 10″wrote the journalist from The Philly Voice. Will it be enough for the Nets to get Simmons for the shooting guard?