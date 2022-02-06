Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of kidnapping his daughter Chicago

kanye-west responded to the claims of kim kardashian that she is the “main provider” of his children, posting a damning statement on Instagram on Friday in which he accused his ex-wife of kidnapping one of his children.

“What do you mean by main supplier? The United States saw that you tried to kidnap my daughter. [sic] on her birthday by not providing the address,” West claimed in her caption along with a screenshot of Kardashian’s earlier statement.

