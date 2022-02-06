Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of kidnapping his daughter Chicago

kanye-west responded to the claims of kim kardashian that she is the “main provider” of his children, posting a damning statement on Instagram on Friday in which he accused his ex-wife of kidnapping one of his children.

“What do you mean by main supplier? The United States saw that you tried to kidnap my daughter. [sic] on her birthday by not providing the address,” West claimed in her caption along with a screenshot of Kardashian’s earlier statement. Related news “You put security inside the house to play with my son and then you accused me of stealing. I had to take a drug test after the Chicago party because you accused me of being high,” she alleged.

West, 44, refers to his viral video in which he claims the Skims founder, 41, refused to tell him the address of her daughter’s fourth birthday party Chicago in January. He eventually made it to the party, but sources told local media that he and Kardashian had agreed to host two separate events for Chicago.

“Kim was shocked that he appeared on Live accusing her when it was her idea to have two separate parties to begin with,” the source explained. “She was having hers earlier in the day, and he was hosting Chi from her own party separately. No one was trying to stop her from coming.”

The Yeezy fashion designer ended his note on Friday by calling out KKW Beauty chief marketing officer Tracy Romulus, asking her to “stop manipulating Kim into being like this.”

West’s message came hours after the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star criticized him for airing his dirty laundry in public by complaining about his 8-year-old daughter North West’s TikTok account.

“Kanye’s constant urge to attack me in interviews and on social media is actually more painful than any TikTok North can create,” Kardashian said in the statement via Instagram Stories on Friday.

“As a parent who is the primary provider and caretaker for our children, I am doing everything I can to protect our daughter while allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she wants with adult supervision, because it brings her happiness.”

He continued, “Divorce is hard enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such negative and public ways is only causing more pain for everyone.”

Sources close to the estranged couple, whose divorce is in progress, later told Page Six that West “barely sees” their four children.

“Kanye needs to stop asking the internet how to be a father and start being a father,” a source said. “He barely sees his kids and he’s incredibly inconsistent.”

Ye and Kardashian also co-parent 6-year-old Saint and 2-year-old Psalm.